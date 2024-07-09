ADVERTISEMENT
Guests paying for their food is not part of our culture - Actor Ugezu J. Ugezu

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He vehemently stands against the adoption of the foreign practice in Nigeria.

Nollywood actor Ugezu J. Ugezu says that people should not be charging invited guests for food at a party. [Instagram/Ugezujugezu]
The Nollywood veteran took to his Instagram account on July 8, 2024, to express his dismay over the situation. Ugezu recounted a recent incident involving a friend who attended such an event.

He said, "There is this thing that I don't understand. The way we copy things in this country is becoming very disturbing. Something happened to a friend of mine and he called me yesterday to tell me that they went for a party. Can you believe that the person who called for the party insisted that all the adults that come for the party must pay for what they will eat? The only people who could eat free were the children but all the adults had to pay."

Ugezu criticised the foreign practice and emphasized the cultural significance of hospitality in African traditions, where guests are typically treated with generosity.

"I've been hearing that this thing was happening in Lagos gradually, but I wouldn't know why they would bring it to this area. It is not part of our culture and some of us have to understand that when we do certain things, like calling people to eat, nobody is expected to pay," he explained.

Ugezu argued, "It has something to do with your spiritual blessings. Suddenly someone would organise a party and say that people would pay."

The actor stressed that the practice is common in places abroad like America but argued strongly against its adoption in Nigeria and Africa.

"Fine, it is something that we have been hearing in America," he acknowledged. "It is not supposed to be something we can learn here; we are not supposed to learn that. When you come for a party in this part of the world, people can gift you when they are leaving. We should know the kinds of things we should be copying. How can someone call a party and be asking people to pay? Not in Africa, please," he concluded.

Guests paying for their food is not part of our culture - Actor Ugezu J. Ugezu

