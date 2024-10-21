Actor Kunle Remi sends strong message to social media trolls

The actor took to his Instagram page on October 20, 2024, to make his stance known, stressing that he would block people who come to his page with any kind of negativity.

He wrote, "This page is for light and good vibes, I am not desperate for followers or engagement. If you come with darkness and negativity from a blog to my page, DM, or phone...be it a friend, fan, or family, I WILL BLOCK YOU. I respect my space and energy TREMENDOUSLY that’s why I don’t see all this nonsense normally. My boundaries are very clear. Love, light and fhingz!"

In his caption, he voiced his stand against negativity on social media and advised his followers to avoid soaking up too much negativity online.

He wrote, "Sunday message: Be careful how much negativity you absorb. People have unknowingly bound themselves to spirits that contaminate good soil (for some its followed generations). Even those who contribute to the spread and growth of negativity (I.e., laugh, comment etc.) have said YES to being in bed with a vile spirit and therefore reaping whatever it will bring."