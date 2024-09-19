Actor IK Ogbonna calls pastors out over fake miracles

Ogbonna addressed the issue via a post on his Instagram account on September 18, 2024, condemning the actions of pastors who engage in fraudulent practices, stating, “Fake Miracles Are Mocking Christianity. It’s heartbreaking to see pastors using fake miracles to deceive and exploit vulnerable people.”

"These acts stain the true essence of Christianity, turning faith into a spectacle for selfish gain. The consequences? Broken trust lost lives, and faith manipulated for profit," he added.

Ogbonna urged those responsible for perpetuating these deceptions to reflect on their actions, asserting, "Using God’s name for falsehood is a betrayal of the gospel. To the victims, remember your faith is sacred, and true miracles don’t come from deception."

He also addressed the public, urging them to refrain from using Christianity for content on social media.

"Let’s also be cautious not to get carried away by social media trends that disrespect and ridicule our faith. Christianity should never be used as a tool for likes, views, or viral content," the actor wrote.