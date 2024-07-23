'BBNaija' Tacha, Ik Ogbonna, Alex Ekubo join cast of film by Dabby Chimere 'Adanne'

Big Brother Africa alumni Lilian Afegbai will play the lead. Big Brother Naija's Tacha Akinde (Simply Tacha), Shaffy Bello, Ik Ogbonna, and Alex Ekubo are also cast members. The film will touch on the uncomfortable and hidden stories of family bonds.

Written by Francis Uzoma Disney, Adanne tells the story of two sisters, Adanne and Ijeoma. After Adanne makes a huge sacrifice for Ijeoma’s success and progress, Ijeoma abandons her as soon as she marries with an affluent man. Adanne then resorts to stripping to make a living.

Taking to her Instagram, Chimere describes Adanne as an exciting story on familial love and sisterhood.

“This gripping tale of unconditional love, devastating betrayal, and loyalty will keep you on the edge of your seat. We will see if a sister’s bond can survive the test of time,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude to the cast and crew for the chance she got to make the film.

“Thankful for the opportunity to tell this Amazing story with these beautiful TALENTS. I believe in me. Believe in yourself too. God is Able,” she said.

Chimere rose to fame for the feature film she directed, Head Over Bills which was released on February 4, 2024, on Prime Video. The film follows the Ofili sisters whose reckless lives almost cost them their inheritance.