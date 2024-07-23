ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBNaija' Tacha, Ik Ogbonna, Alex Ekubo join cast of film by Dabby Chimere 'Adanne'

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Lilian Afegbai and Shaffy Bello have also been announced as cast members.

The cast of Adanne
The cast of Adanne

Recommended articles

Big Brother Africa alumni Lilian Afegbai will play the lead. Big Brother Naija's Tacha Akinde (Simply Tacha), Shaffy Bello, Ik Ogbonna, and Alex Ekubo are also cast members. The film will touch on the uncomfortable and hidden stories of family bonds.

The cast of Adanne
The cast of Adanne Pulse Nigeria

Written by Francis Uzoma Disney, Adanne tells the story of two sisters, Adanne and Ijeoma. After Adanne makes a huge sacrifice for Ijeoma’s success and progress, Ijeoma abandons her as soon as she marries with an affluent man. Adanne then resorts to stripping to make a living.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Ngozi Nwosu is worried that Nollywood films are no longer relatable

Taking to her Instagram, Chimere describes Adanne as an exciting story on familial love and sisterhood.

“This gripping tale of unconditional love, devastating betrayal, and loyalty will keep you on the edge of your seat. We will see if a sister’s bond can survive the test of time,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude to the cast and crew for the chance she got to make the film.

“Thankful for the opportunity to tell this Amazing story with these beautiful TALENTS. I believe in me. Believe in yourself too. God is Able,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chimere rose to fame for the feature film she directed, Head Over Bills which was released on February 4, 2024, on Prime Video. The film follows the Ofili sisters whose reckless lives almost cost them their inheritance.

In addition to Head Over Bills, Chimere also directed Rush Hour. Both films were featured on Prime Video's Top 10 Movies in Nigeria List in the weeks of their respective releases. Other projects to her credit include Enough, Flaws, and Lighthouse.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kunle Afolayan scouts locations in Ghana for new season of Anikulapo series

Kunle Afolayan scouts locations in Ghana for new season of Anikulapo series

'BBNaija' Tacha, Ik Ogbonna, Alex Ekubo join cast of film by Dabby Chimere 'Adanne'

'BBNaija' Tacha, Ik Ogbonna, Alex Ekubo join cast of film by Dabby Chimere 'Adanne'

Here's where viewers can watch upcoming Nigerian superhero series 'Iyanu'

Here's where viewers can watch upcoming Nigerian superhero series 'Iyanu'

Brain Jotter's usage of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s song: Is he guilty of copyright infringement?

Brain Jotter's usage of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s song: Is he guilty of copyright infringement?

Asake is set to headline the O2 Arena for the second time

Asake is set to headline the O2 Arena for the second time

Temi drops hints on wedding with Mr Eazi, says 'My life changed when I met you'

Temi drops hints on wedding with Mr Eazi, says 'My life changed when I met you'

Ayra Starr to perform at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ayra Starr to perform at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

'Yes' - Guinness World Records confirms man's twerking record

'Yes' - Guinness World Records confirms man's twerking record

Pastor Iren’s 'What About Us?' defeats 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' for top box office spot

Pastor Iren’s 'What About Us?' defeats 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' for top box office spot

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BBNaija season 9 winner to walk away with ₦100m.

BBNaija season 9 winner to walk away with ₦100m

Rotimi-The-Chi

Nigerian actor Rotimi joins Showtime's 'The Chi' as a recurring cast member

Neo Akpofure and Timini Egbuson in Shina

Timini Egbuson's 'Shina' is the only Nollywood film in Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria

BBNaija season 9 winner to walk away with ₦100m.

'This is a show about just being yourself' – MultiChoice CEO John Ugbe on BBNaija