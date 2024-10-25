Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love

Taking to her Tiktok account on October 25, 2024, Vee posted a video, urging others to embrace their natural selves because everyone else is taken. She expressed her belief that people who come for other people's looks hate their own selves and project onto others.

She said, "A lot of people hate the way they look, and they want to project that feeling onto you. Please don't let them. I saw a post that Vicky James made on her Instagram. I need you to understand that there is nothing wrong with the way you look."

Vee asserted that self-confidence and permanently changing one's appearance do not go hand-in-hand.

"We are in an era where people want to change everything about themselves just because they don't like it. And I genuinely feel like that is not normal. You are free to change your appearance, but I feel like we need to start being honest about that kind of lifestyle. You can't say you are confident and then change everything about yourself. The reality of those things is that age will always defeat you. It's his common knowledge," she explained.

Vee shared her own journey of self-acceptance, emphasising that it was not easy, but she now sees herself as perfect as she is.

"Now, one thing I've always said about myself is that I have no interest in changing the way I look. I am a straight-bodied girl. I don't have hips. I don't have curves. I don't have a big bum. My top half is bigger than my bottom half. And it's something I have Learned to accept over time. Was it difficult? Yes. But I always say your self awareness is something that nobody can take away from you," she said in part.

The reality TV star appealed to her viewers to love themselves and embrace their authenticity.