RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She wants people to understand that they are perfect as they are and avoid giving into the negative words of others.

Reality TV star Vee encourages everyone to love themselves [Instagram/VeeIye]
Reality TV star Vee encourages everyone to love themselves [Instagram/VeeIye]

Recommended articles

Taking to her Tiktok account on October 25, 2024, Vee posted a video, urging others to embrace their natural selves because everyone else is taken. She expressed her belief that people who come for other people's looks hate their own selves and project onto others.

She said, "A lot of people hate the way they look, and they want to project that feeling onto you. Please don't let them. I saw a post that Vicky James made on her Instagram. I need you to understand that there is nothing wrong with the way you look."

Vee asserted that self-confidence and permanently changing one's appearance do not go hand-in-hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are in an era where people want to change everything about themselves just because they don't like it. And I genuinely feel like that is not normal. You are free to change your appearance, but I feel like we need to start being honest about that kind of lifestyle. You can't say you are confident and then change everything about yourself. The reality of those things is that age will always defeat you. It's his common knowledge," she explained.

Vee shared her own journey of self-acceptance, emphasising that it was not easy, but she now sees herself as perfect as she is.

"Now, one thing I've always said about myself is that I have no interest in changing the way I look. I am a straight-bodied girl. I don't have hips. I don't have curves. I don't have a big bum. My top half is bigger than my bottom half. And it's something I have Learned to accept over time. Was it difficult? Yes. But I always say your self awareness is something that nobody can take away from you," she said in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality TV star appealed to her viewers to love themselves and embrace their authenticity.

"I feel like I'm perfect the way I am. And I hope and pray there is someone that's watching this and they believe they're perfect the way they are, too...You're perfect the way you are. Go outside without makeup. Take that filter off. At the end of the day when you step outside, we all gonna see how you look in real life. Sorry. So if you like, put the face app down. Put the face app down. Thank you," she said.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single

King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams

Netflix announces BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu host for Lights, Camera… Naija

Netflix announces BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu host for Lights, Camera… Naija

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love

American Rapper Lil Durk faces potential death penalty over murder-for-hire plot

American Rapper Lil Durk faces potential death penalty over murder-for-hire plot

Enjoy your weekend with these Nollywood films and series on Netflix

Enjoy your weekend with these Nollywood films and series on Netflix

Cooking Nigerian foods relaxes me and keeps me centred - Ayra Starr

Cooking Nigerian foods relaxes me and keeps me centred - Ayra Starr

Why Afrobeats has struggled to deliver a smash hit in 2024 [Opinion]

Why Afrobeats has struggled to deliver a smash hit in 2024 [Opinion]

Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Pulse Sports

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joann Kelly alleges that abuse began when she 8 or 9 years old [Instagram/Buku.abi]

R. Kelly's daughter speaks up for first time after revealing he abused her as a child

Femi Kuti wants Nigerians to fight for their country (max1023fm)

Femi Kuti urges Nigerians to stay and fight for the country

Davido In an Ugo Monye piece

Davido stuns as he walks the runway at Lagos Fashion Week

Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agu advises Nigerians [LIB]

Chiwetalu Agu lists pregnancy and 6 other things to avoid these days