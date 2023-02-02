ADVERTISEMENT
2Baba sings praises of veteran Nollywood actor RMD

Babatunde Lawal

Legends identify legends…

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2baba, has praised Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, known as RMD.

The veteran singer expressed his love for the actor in an Instagram post where he shared a picture of him.

In the same post's caption, he revealed that he has a lot of respect for RMD.

Not detailing the exact reasons for the post, the 2baba wrote that there's no one "badder" than the legendary Nollywood actor.

He wrote "Tell me who is badder. My love and mad respect for this man. I can't even. @mofedamijo. Forever Grateful.”

The singer isn't the only one who has sung praises of the actor publicly.

Nollywood actor and producer Ayo Makun has once narrated how he ran into RMD years ago and encouraged him in his quest to be an actor.

Babatunde Lawal

