Mercy Johnson's husband, Okojie wins Reps seat in Edo State

Nurudeen Shotayo

Prince Okojie defeated his rivals from the PDD and Labour Party with a healthy margin.

In the election held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, Okojie, who contested on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, polled a total of 21,764 votes to edge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate who scored 10,007 to finish second while the Labour Party candidate recorded 11,528 votes.

The results were announced by the Returning Officer for the constituency, Dr Victor Imade, on Sunday.

Reacting to his victory, Mr Okojie was captured in a video celebrating his electoral success with a group of supporters and well-wishers.

He shared the clip on his social media page with a caption that read: “With gratitude to God Almighty, My Family and the support of the good people of AGBAZILO, I was declared the winner of the Election for the Federal House of Representatives. Esan North-East/Esan South-East federal constituency 2023. Thank you for all your support and love. I am sincerely grateful.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after leaving the collation centre, the excited rep-elect said, "I am very happy, for me there is no victor and no vanquished all election are contested to be won and I am happy I won this.

