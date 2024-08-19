1 Kobo you no go see - Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Zenny tells trolls

On August 18, 2024, Zenny took to her Instagram story and addressed the growing trend of internet users who engage in trolling and negativity, emphasising her disdain for such behaviour.

She wrote, "I’ve come across a lot of trolls and nothing fazes me tbh, so this isn’t really about me. But, for some of these people, the moment they got a tad bit of attention, they changed the narrative to be, ‘It’s just cruise’, it’s not that serious, l just wanted your attention. love you, please help me/ help my family.'"

Ivy Zenny took particular aim at individuals who use trolling as a means of garnering attention or financial aid from celebrities, stressing that the act is "embarrassing." She also emphasised that, unlike Nigerian singer Chike, she will not be giving any troll money.

"I wish you could understand how embarrassing it is to drop hate comments for fun, or recognition or money Lol, not everyone has Chike’s heart o. They’re out to play now because of 1m. 1 kobo, you no go see. Just save yourself the embarrassment, please, 100% of the time, you really do look stupid on here," she added.

Her post garnered reactions from other Instagram users, with some agreeing with her stance.