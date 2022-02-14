RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment

Burna boy hits 200 million streams on Boomplay, becomes first african artiste ever to do so

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Nigerian Grammy-award winner Burna Boy continues to break historical charts. This time, as the first-ever African artiste to hit 200 million streams on Africa's Number one music streaming platform, Boomplay.

Burna boy hits 200 million streams on Boomplay, becomes first african artiste ever to do so
Burna boy hits 200 million streams on Boomplay, becomes first african artiste ever to do so

Boomplay streams are calculated based on industry-recognized standards in which only no less than thirty-second stream is equal to one stream count. Barely a year after Burna Boy was celebrated as the first artiste to hit the 100 million streams milestone on Boomplay, he has gone ahead to double the feat, making him the first African artiste to be streamed 200 million times on Africa's #1 streaming service, Boomplay.

Recommended articles
Burna boy hits 200 million streams on Boomplay, becomes first african artiste ever to do so
Burna boy hits 200 million streams on Boomplay, becomes first african artiste ever to do so Pulse Nigeria

The growth of the Grammy award winner has been exponentially upturned since the release of the Outside album, which stands as 10 million streams currently. His follow up album, African Giant, which was critically acclaimed and nominated for the Grammys, now has over 43 million streams, four times more than the previous body of work, indicating his broadening fanbase and growth. True to its title, his 2020 album Twice As Tall has been streamed twice more than African giant, standing at over 80 million streams on Boomplay.

Burna boy hits 200 million streams on Boomplay
Burna boy hits 200 million streams on Boomplay Pulse Nigeria

Tosin Sorinola – Boomplay’s Director of Artist & Media Relations, who presented a plaque in recognition of this feat to the Afrofusion musician in Lagos, Nigeria, said this was an epochal moment in the history of the African music market. She said 'This is another iconic feat for Burna Boy, Boomplay and the entire African music industry. This achievement shows that fans in Africa are fast catching up to the digitization of music and streaming, which Boomplay is championing. With this development, artistes can earn even more on our platform. Burna Boy is a massively talented singer whose works will continue to affect people positively across Africa and the rest of the world. We are proud of what he is doing and his milestone achievements on Boomplay; to this effect, we, at Boomplay, present this plaque to him in special recognition of his contributions so far in the industry and are looking forward to even more extraordinary achievements.'

With Boomplay's aim to bring everything music to Africa and take African music to the world, the service is committed to empowering the African music ecosystem to unlock its full potential. Boomplay has the most extensive catalogue of African music with over 70 million tracks at the moment and 65million monthly active users.

It is pertinent to note that this will not be the first time the African Giant will dominate the streaming numbers for the Nigerian music industry, and with Burna Boy's knack for creating monster hits, this will not be the last.

---

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna boy hits 200 million streams on Boomplay, becomes first african artiste ever to do so

Burna boy hits 200 million streams on Boomplay, becomes first african artiste ever to do so

Valentine's Day: See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate the special day

Valentine's Day: See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate the special day

Jennifer Lopez rocks a 45kg dress in new film 'Marry Me'

Jennifer Lopez rocks a 45kg dress in new film 'Marry Me'

Meg Otanwa reveals interest in filming a Nollywood version of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Meg Otanwa reveals interest in filming a Nollywood version of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Acting takes a high level of commitment - Ini Edo

Acting takes a high level of commitment - Ini Edo

Tchidi Chikere celebrates lover on Valentine's Day a year after splitting from Nuella Njubigbo

Tchidi Chikere celebrates lover on Valentine's Day a year after splitting from Nuella Njubigbo

Ekemini Obop promoting the next Gen of music creatives through DSP curation and digital marketing

Ekemini Obop promoting the next Gen of music creatives through DSP curation and digital marketing

BBNaija's Bam Bam releases maternity photos days after confirming pregnancy

BBNaija's Bam Bam releases maternity photos days after confirming pregnancy

BBNaija's Angel gets 2 plots of land gift from fans on 22nd birthday

BBNaija's Angel gets 2 plots of land gift from fans on 22nd birthday

Trending

Nigerians on Twitter find humour in Oxlade's leaked s*x tape

Nigerian singer Oxlade [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Nelly sends apology to lady who gave him bl*wjob in leaked s*x tape

Nelly

'I'm nobody's ex' - Ooni of Ife's estranged wife, Naomi breaks silence

Queen Naomi Silekunola [Instagram/queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwus]

Teenagers criticise Zubby Michael’s flaunt of ‘extravagant’ N8m receipt for food

Zubby Michael spends N8m on food. (ThisNigeria)