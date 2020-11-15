The much-awaited MTN Y'ello premiere gala has been held in Lagos.

The event took place on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the MTN Plaza, Ikoyi, Lagos.

In attendance were some A list celebrities including Banky W, Omawumi, Saka, Faze, and Cobhams Asuquo.

Omawumi, a top staff of MTN and Banky W [BHM]

The acting Chief Marketing Officer of MTN, Anthony Obi kicked off the event by thanking everyone for coming.

According to him, the first season of the MTN Y'ello Star will be one of the many seasons to come.

Also speaking the General Manager, Brand and Communications, Richard Iwenogie said despite all the hurdles the talent show faced including covid-19 there were able to weather the storm and create one of the biggest and anticipated talents shows in the country.

One of the highlights of the evening was the performance by Dance Na The Main Thing [BHM]

He also revealed how over 9000 applicants auditioned for the talent show which was scaled down to 40 and finally, 14.

For him, the show is not only about winning the grand prize but teaching the music star hopefuls, the business of music.

There were performances from popular Nigerian dance group, Dance Na The Main Thing, Taichi (staff of MTN), and Cobhams Asuquo.

Performance by awarding winning singer and song writer, Cohbams Asuquo [BHM]

The show is being hosted by reality TV star Tobi Bakre and Hilda Baci.

While Omawumi, Banky W, and Olisa Aduba are the judges of the show.

The 14 contestants who will be slugging it out for the grand prize are Freeborn, Melody, Dotti, Oiza and Meyi, Storm, Dave Willz, G-Issac, David Garland, Rael, Ceaser, Gideon, Uzezi, Fay Fay Diamond, and Jessy.

Nigerian actor and MTN ambassador, Saka [BHM]

The winner of the show goes home with a house, a scholarship and recording deal at the Berklee Music School, USA, cash reward, a car, and several other benefits.