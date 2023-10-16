AGN announces withdrawal from federation of Nollywood guilds

ADVERTISEMENT
AGN president stated that the decision was made in order to focus on the growth, development and welfare of members.

Emeka Rollas, National President of AGN (Credit: Vanguard News)
Emeka Rollas, National President of AGN, stated this in a letter he addressed to the leadership of FREGAN and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

According to him, the guild’s decision to exit from the federation was reached after a careful consideration of suggestions and opinions expressed by members and stakeholders on the guild’s membership of the body.

After a careful consideration of suggestions and opinions expressed by our members and stakeholders on AGN’s membership of FREGAN, the National Executive Council has regrettably resolved to withdraw AGN’s membership from the body.

“This is to enable the Executive Council to focus on the growth, development and welfare of members as we presently operate as service contractors, meaning that we fall short of labour protection with no access to social security.

“However, since filmmaking is a collaborative effort, we shall continue to support and promote sound and articulate industrial relationships among all the guilds and associations.

“We shall continue to uphold fair contractual practices and a regulatory environment to improve the livelihoods of our members whilst making the future of our industry more sustainable,” the letter stated.

The AGN boss, however, assured that the guild would continue to support and promote sound and articulate industrial relationships among all the guilds and associations in the Nigerian film industry.

NAN reports that FRENGAN is the umbrella body of all registered guilds in Nigeria’s film industry, with the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) and Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) as some of its members.

Other guilds and associations under the coalition include Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPAN), and the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN), among others.

