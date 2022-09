Director Abula debuts his first music video production project in 2017, with Zlatan’s “My Body”, co-directed by him and Unlimited L.A., who also shot for Coded Records Entertainment, starring Olamide.

Pulse Nigeria

He started off video creating at the age of 18 with his mobile phone given to him by his Dad.

Abula had his major break in 2018 and has been around for a while with his wife Taaooma before things took off with their careers.

Abula's rise to fame, started off with the success of his solo video production for Dr Dolors' hit single ‘I go pay’.

“During the rise of my career, from being Abdulazeez, to simply known as Abula or Director Abula; to founding The Greenad Company, my personal outfit for video production, known for motion pictures, music videos production; including commercials, cinematograph, and talent management. It’s Allah” – Abula.

He is an alma mater of Lagos State University, where he graduated with a B.Sc in History and International Relations; then proceeded to Kwara state, where he discovered the Nigerian popular skit maker Taaooma, during NYSC.