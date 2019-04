The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, said at an interactive session with Editors in Lagos on Tuesday, that there was no basis for such speculation because the organisation was holding annual meetings with the examination bodies to reconcile areas of interest.

“We meet annually with WAEC, NECO and others to reconcile because we have the same target of education development,’’ he said.

He said those attacking him and the system out of ignorance would not succeed in distracting him from pursuing the target of ensuring national development through sound education for Nigerians.

He explained that government slashed the registration fees for candidates from N5,000 based on advice from the Board, an action he said would encourage registration of more candidates for higher education and eventual national development.

ALSO READ: Atiku reportedly hires U.S lobbyists who will pressure Trump not to recognize Buhari as President

Oloyede enumerated various measures inimical to education development, including multiple registration, abuse of biometric system and other forms of corruption in the system.

The registrar said that JAMB, under his leadership, was determined to clean the system with legitimate approach.