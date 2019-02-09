Mr Olatunde Oladeji, an Educationist, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Osogbo.

Oladeji maintained that keeping to agreements made would go a long way in forestalling future industrial action or decisions that tended to always affect the future of the Nigerian child.

He, however, commended both parties, particularly ASUU, for shifting grounds in order to ensure that the three-month old strike, which paralysed activities in Nigeria's public universities, was brought to an end.

The decision to suspend the strike embarked upon by ASUU is a welcome development; and I believe the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that binds such agreement will be maintained, he said.

He also appealed to all universities management to ensure that academic activities resumed immediately because so much time had been lost in the academic calendar.

Oladeji, who decried the decaying infrastructure in most public universities, further called for increased allocations to the education sector by both state and federal governments.

He said increased funding of the educational sector would help in addressing some of the challenges that were contributing to the incessant industrial actions by ASUU and other related educational bodies.