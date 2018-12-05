ASUU tells members to be ready for a very long strike

news

Following its second fruitless meeting with the Federal Government representatives on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has told its members to prepare for a very long strike.

The union's National President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi said this in a bulletin on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Ogunyemi in the statement said lecturers should ''be on the watch and prepare for a long drawn out struggle to salvage the university system”.

He also encouraged the union members to be ''resolute in the face of intimidation or antics employed by the government through Vice-chancellors and governing councils to undermine the ongoing struggle”.

“Government is yet to change its ‘ keep them talking’ style and stance as all the meetings held so far with the Minister of Education are yet to resolve any of the demands of ASUU”, Ogunyemi said.

FG failed again to reach an agreement with lecturer

Recall that the Federal Government of Nigerian resumed talks with the leaders of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, but both parties failed again to resolve their issues.

The meeting which took place at the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja was attended by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, the National President of the union, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, the permanent secretary, Sunny Echono and representative of National Universities Commission