Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

3 things candidates should know as JAMB set for 2019 UTME

Admission Seekers 3 things candidates should know as JAMB set for 2019 UTME

Another UTME is on the way for admission seeking candidates. If you are writing this exam, here's what you need to know.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 things candidates should know as JAMB set for 2019 UTME play

JAMB data show that only three states have been leading the rest of other states in Engineering Courses in  Nigeria.

(Premium Times)

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has announced its readiness for the 2019 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination.

The 2019 edition of the exam might be different from the previous ones as the exam body Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede said JAMB will not repeat the mistakes it made during the 2018 UTME.

He said, “I can assure you that we are fine-tuning and learning from our mistakes last year. We are perfecting the processes and procedures, ensuring that no one is allowed to have undue advantage over the others.''

Having said that, it seems JAMB might introduce another set of rules to further standardise the conduct of the 2019 UTME.

However, from the statements of the exam body's Registrar, here are some of the things admission seeking candidates need to know.

1. JAMB registration fee

JAMB is not going to reduce UTME registration fee play

JAMB Registrar says the call for reduction of UTME registration fee is baseless

(Naijanews)
 

Despite the call from some quarters on JAMB to reduce the registration fee, the Board Registrar has maintained that the fee would not be reduced.

“Why are they not asking WAEC (to reduce fee)? Why are they not asking NECO? Why are they not asking NABTEB? Why JAMB? We charge the least and you are saying reduce''. Oloyede questioned why people are calling for the reduction of the fee.

2. Students in SS1 might be disqualified from participating in the exam

How to prepare for 2019 UTME play

Candidates writing UTME at a CBT centre

(PM news)

The numbers of candidates for the 2019 UTME might not be as much as that of the 2018 edition as JAMB plans to reduce the numbers.

When asked about how many candidates are expected to participate in the upcoming exam, Oloyede said, ''it is difficult to say the exact number of applicants we are expecting this time. We expect to crash the number because many of those who are taking the forms are not even prepared or qualified for the exam.

“Some are SS1 students, who are just trying; contributing N5,000 unduly to our purse. We are putting in place some checks to make people who want to apply to be minimally qualified.

3. 2019 UTME form sales will start by October

Cut-off mark for 2018 UTME is 140 for universities, 120 for polytechnics play

UTME candidates will have no reason to sit for another tests after their UTME

(Guardian Nigeria)

JAMB Registrar also said that the 2019 UTME form sales will start in the next few days.

ALSO READ: How to prepare for UTME

This, we started just about a month ago. We believe that by the end of October, we would then begin the 2019/2020 admission'' Oloyede said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
2 Academic Champions 5 things you shouldn't do if you wish to graduate...bullet
3 National Youth Service Corps NYSC says corps members allowance...bullet

Related Articles

NOUN This Nigerian University plans to admit 1 million students
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU blames NUC over non-accreditation of Law and other courses
JAMB Registrar says elections won't affect 2019 UTME
University Of Lagos How to secure admission into UNILAG
 Israel Zakari Galadima Best candidate in 2018 UTME receives N5m cheque from Borno state Govt
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU reacts to suspension of Law and other courses by NUC
University Of Ibadan UI to conduct post UTME between September 14 and 15, 2018
Prof Ishaq Oloyede JAMB is not going to reduce UTME registration fee
JAMB How to prepare for UTME

Student Pulse

How to prepare for 2019 UTME
JAMB How to prepare for UTME
All state-owned tertiary institutions in Plateau state now on strike
In Plateau All state-owned tertiary institutions now on strike
Nekede Poly disowns student arrested by FSARS for cultism
In Imo Nekede Poly disowns student arrested by FSARS for cultism and murder
This University is not admitting students for management courses again
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta FUNAAB students beg FG to restore management courses in their school