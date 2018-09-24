Pulse.ng logo
Hillsong: Favorite foreign gospel group is coming to Nigeria

Hillsong Everyone's favorite Christian group is coming to Nigeria for the first time!

The band will be performing at this year's Night of Worship.

Hillsong: Favorite foreign gospel group is coming to Nigeria play

Yassss, Hillsong is coming to Nigeria!!!

(happenings)

Everyone's favorite Christian group, Hillsong, is coming to Nigeria for the first time.

This amazing news was announced on Instagram by JoshuaVille, the youth expression of Redeemed Christian Church of God and the organizers of Night of Worship.

 

According to the post, the band will be performing at Night of Worship which will be happening on Friday,November 16, 2018.

The event will also feature Nigerian acts like Nathaniel Bassey, Eben, Beejay Sax, and Mercy Chinwo.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber is planning to release a Gospel album!

Twitter reacts to Hillsong

The news has got everyone excited. See some of the best reactions:

 

Watch the video below to see Nathaniel Bassey perform at the 2017 Night Of Worship.

