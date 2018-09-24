Hillsong: Favorite foreign gospel group is coming to Nigeria

news

Everyone's favorite Christian group, Hillsong , is coming to Nigeria for the first time.

This amazing news was announced on Instagram by JoshuaVille, the youth expression of Redeemed Christian Church of God and the organizers of Night of Worship.

According to the post, the band will be performing at Night of Worship which will be happening on Friday,November 16, 2018.

The event will also feature Nigerian acts like Nathaniel Bassey , Eben, Beejay Sax, and Mercy Chinwo.

Twitter reacts to Hillsong

The news has got everyone excited. See some of the best reactions:

Watch the video below to see Nathaniel Bassey perform at the 2017 Night Of Worship.