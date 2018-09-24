Hillsong: Favorite foreign gospel group is coming to Nigeria

The band will be performing at this year's Night of Worship.
This amazing news was announced on Instagram by JoshuaVille, the youth expression of Redeemed Christian Church of God and the organizers of Night of Worship.
According to the post, the band will be performing at Night of Worship which will be happening on Friday,November 16, 2018.
The event will also feature Nigerian acts like Nathaniel Bassey, Eben, Beejay Sax, and Mercy Chinwo.
View this post on Instagram
Here's what Travis Greene had to say about #NOW2017. (Thank you for coming @travisgreenetv; we love you!) From @travisgreenetv - Lagos was Fire !! Thank you @taiwobolodeoku for inviting me to worship with you and your beautiful country at #Now2017 . It was beyond amazing . Special shoutout to my brother @nathanielblow joining me onstage during #Imela . Who#emo#4oCZ##s ready for The Crossover Live Tour in the U.S. ?! I can#emo#4oCZ##t wait to worship with you in your city! Get your tickets now! #linkinbio #WorshipWednesday #CrossoverLiveTour #EngageCulture #travisgreeneworldtour #emo#8J+TvQ==##: @kaylathrualenz -
ALSO READ: Justin Bieber is planning to release a Gospel album!
The news has got everyone excited. See some of the best reactions:
Watch the video below to see Nathaniel Bassey perform at the 2017 Night Of Worship.