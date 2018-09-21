10 quotes by Prophet Muhammad's relative, Imam Al-Hussain

news

On this Holy Friday, we take a look at some quotes from Imam Al-Hussain ibn Ali ibn Abi Talib, Prophet Muhammad's grandson.

Here are 10 great words of wisdom by this important Islamic figure. They are:

1. "Wisdom will not be complete except by following the truth"

2. "Those who worship God for the hope of gaining, they're not real worshipers, they're merchants. Those who worship God out of fear ( of punishment), they're slaves. And those who worship God to be grateful towards their creator, they are the free people, and their worship is a real one. "

3. "Best of wealth is that with which one protects his fame and dignity."

4. "Beware that the need of people for you is among the graces of God, so do not neglect the needy as the graces will turn into difficulties. Do know Good deeds bring you people's respect and praise and God's rewards. If you could personify and visualize good deeds as a human being you would see him as kind and good looking, whose sight is pleasant for everyone to see. And if you could picture evil acts, you would see him ugly and disgusting, hearts detesting him, and eyes closing to his sight."

5. "Hastiness is foolishness."

6. "When you are frustrated and do not know a way out, only flexibility and moderation towards difficulties will save you."

7. "The most generous person is the one who offers help to those who do not expect him to help."

8. "Beware that the need of people to you is among the blessings of God to you. So do not scare away the needy people when they come to you, as the God's blessings will return and go elsewhere. "

9." One who reveals your faults to you like a mirror is your true friend, and one who flatters you and covers up your faults is your enemy. "

10. "To me, death is nothing but happiness, and living under tyrants nothing but living in a hell"