ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Zest is connecting businesses and lifestyle to payments

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByZest

Zest is connecting businesses and lifestyle to payments
Zest is connecting businesses and lifestyle to payments

Recommended articles

Set up as the fintech subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Zest will execute a solution-driven and platform orchestration strategy that will serve consumers, businesses, application developers, and other financial services providers.

Zest will also be at the epicentre of solutions delivery, new partnerships, and better experiences in payments and customised solutions delivery for the group.

Zest, which unveiled its brand and platforms in a recent event in Lagos with proxy unveils in Port Harcourt, Kano and Abuja. This event, themed Universe 1.0, marked the introduction of Zest, showcasing its identity and culture through various touchpoints.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zest is connecting businesses and lifestyle to payments
Zest is connecting businesses and lifestyle to payments Pulse Nigeria

Zest's fundamental design principles focus on delivering a multi-railed platform strategy that enables businesses to collect payments in any form the customer wants, human-centered design, growth powered by e-commerce and operational excellence. Using Zest platforms is to experience better – as their tagline, Go for Better promises.

With more businesses looking to expand and grow their revenue and access new network of customers by going online, Zest is positioning as the platform to make that happen with free e-Commerce platforms to enable business go digital and sell online.

Through Zest’s ecosystem, businesses can easily begin selling retail items or services online, sending payment links for services and collecting payments through cards, USSD, QR or transfers.

Video of Zest VP. See link here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our onboarding was easy and happened in 3 minutes. We were thinking of going beyond our physical store and accessing a new wave of customers by selling our farm produce online. Zest was an easy choice because of pricing, customer support and easy integrations”, said Ayodele Adeyinka, Managing Partner, Easy Mart; a customer of Zest.

Businesses can operate more efficiently, access new customers, and scale. With the payment gateway dashboard, business owners and managers have a comprehensive view of store performance, their settlements, and user access control as well as inventory management.

Zest is a platform orchestrator that connects consumers and businesses to payments. We enable multiple options for businesses to collect payments, sell online, access value-added services, flexible shipping for order fulfilment and more. www.zestpayment.com

_---_

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByZest

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zest is connecting businesses and lifestyle to payments

Zest is connecting businesses and lifestyle to payments

How I went from earning ₦8,000 to becoming a tech founder earning millions - John Adebayo

How I went from earning ₦8,000 to becoming a tech founder earning millions - John Adebayo

FG confident of creating 3m jobs in digital tech industry

FG confident of creating 3m jobs in digital tech industry

Optiva Capital Partners celebrates diversity in workplace with ‘Rep Another tribe’

Optiva Capital Partners celebrates diversity in workplace with ‘Rep Another tribe’

Emzor boosts medicine self-sufficiency with €13.85m European Investment Bank financing deal

Emzor boosts medicine self-sufficiency with €13.85m European Investment Bank financing deal

IHS Towers partners Limitless Space Institute to inspire space exploration, education in Brazil, Nigeria

IHS Towers partners Limitless Space Institute to inspire space exploration, education in Brazil, Nigeria

Nigeria's oil and gas industry fails to record investments in Q2 2023

Nigeria's oil and gas industry fails to record investments in Q2 2023

Mobile money wallet urges fintech companies to work on building customers' trust

Mobile money wallet urges fintech companies to work on building customers' trust

Nigeria’s total money supply (M2) grows by 1.9% to ₦66.4 trillion

Nigeria’s total money supply (M2) grows by 1.9% to ₦66.4 trillion

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aliko Dangote

Want to be as rich as Africa’s richest man? Here’s the one strategy you need

10 reasons to make the Infinix ZERO 30 5G your next smartphone

10 reasons to make the Infinix ZERO 30 5G your next smartphone

De Casa Luxuria

Inside De Casa Luxuria: The most luxurious serviced apartments in Lagos Mainland

It was a weekend for the history books, or more accurately, a weekend against the bookies [Bet9ja]

Bet9ja pays out billions, punters win big: Historic weekend has bookmakers reeling!