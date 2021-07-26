Youverify gives internet users control over their data with security & lifestyle app - YouID

These technological changes, incremental in nature, have over the course of time gained acceptance and become prevalent, connecting individuals and institutions across different time zones and continents, and at the same time creating a new digitally enabled culture and economy.

Pulse Nigeria

These advancements in technology and connectivity require users to have or create digital identities of some sort, vis-a-vis filling out online forms in order to gain access to services, mobile Apps, websites as well as certain software and tools.

Their identities are captured via email addresses, usernames, passwords, phone numbers and in some case their location – a process which could be cumbersome, time-consuming, and sometimes frustrating, especially because it requires individuals to memorize usernames and passwords to be able to login to sites and access information or tools available there.

Pulse Nigeria

Again, there is also the burden and risk associated with moving around with important documents such as government-issued identifications like the international passport, national identity cards, driver’s licenses, and vehicle documents.

Beyond the burden of losing vital documents and getting locked out of accounts owing to the loss of usernames and passwords is the prevalent risk of compromised passwords, and unauthorized access to users’ accounts by cyber criminals and hackers.

Pulse Nigeria

It is no longer news that millions of people have at some point in their lives had their accounts compromised, resulting in the loss of money or important information stored online. This situation has necessitated the use of multifactor authentication and other failsafe for protection of accounts.

On the heels of these costly and recurring threats that individuals and organisations have to grapple with, Youverify, a technology company focused on identity and access management with biometric identity verification and other digital identity solutions to build an Africa where every African, and African business can build economic relationships and trust without worrying about fraud or compliance difficulties launched YouID; a secure digital ID wallet that lets individuals safely store personal details in an encrypted format and use it to access online services securely without having to fill a KYC form.

Pulse Nigeria

Apart from providing a secure digital wallet for the storage of personal information, YouID instantly notifies users when any of their passwords have been breached or their credentials have been leaked by a third-party data breach. YouID continuously collates and reports data breaches and leakages globally thereby keeping users informed and their credentials secure at all times.

Designed with individuals as well as businesses in mind, YouID is equipped to help businesses gather their customers’ KYC information easily, track and verify physical addresses.

Pulse Nigeria

With the click of a button, businesses can collect and review the data of their customers and prospects without subjecting them to the dreary task of filling out forms, thereby simplifying onboarding processes and giving them the assurance they need to transact with individuals or other businesses.

YouID also gives users access to a robust marketplace where they can secure the best deals from verified and trusted merchants and at the same time provides businesses the visibility and appeal they require to attract more patronage.

Pulse Nigeria

At the launch, Youverify’s CEO Dr. Gbenga Odegbami stated that YouID was birthed from the understanding he and his team have of how important it is for personal information to be protected and YouID provides that extra layer of security, ease and comfort everyone needs to make life a little easier, and that as a lifestyle App, YouID is built for daily use by those who wish to live smart.

The YouID App is available for free on the Google and Apple Stores for users to download and begin their journey to a smarter and more secure lifestyle.

Pulse Nigeria

Download the YouID app on the Google Play Store HERE

Download the YouID app on the iOS App Store HERE

Secure your future, join the conversation on social media at any of the links below:

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria