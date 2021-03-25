Over 9 years ago, Adron Homes and Properties Limited was founded with the sole aim of providing suitable and affordable housing for everyone regardless of social class or income levels.

Frontview Manhattan Park & Garden, Abuja

And true to the brand’s vision, Adron Homes and Properties Limited has been providing affordable housing to thousands across Nigeria.

In continuing the pursuit of this vision, Adron Homes and Properties, proudly announces the launch of its Easter Promo tagged “Top-Up Your Family Fun”.

Adron Court 2 (The Hexagon), Jericho GRA, Ibadan

With a spread of various effective flexible payment plans the promo offers up to forty percent (40%) discounts on all of our properties nationwide.

What’s more? You get mouth-watering gift items to celebrate Easter with your family when you subscribe.

Brand Ambassador, Ninolowo Bolanle (Nino)

What are you waiting for? The best time to take that positive, life-changing decision, is NOW. So, stop waiting and start doing!

Jump on this offer while it is here and let your future self thank you!

London Park and Gardens, Ibadan

Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #AdronFamilyFun.

Click here for more information.

Contact: 07012014817.

West Park and Garden Estate, Ibadan

Rehoboth Park and Garden, Ibeju-Lekki

Manhattan Park & Garden Vidco Home Series, Abuja

*This is a featured post.