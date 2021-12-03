RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

“Young Nigerians need inclusive tech curricula to compete in the global workspace” - Richard Rotoye, Creditville Group MD

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The Group Managing Director, Creditville, Richard Rotoye highlighted the importance and necessity for young Africans to become technologically savvy in preparation for the next phase of industrialization at the recent Elev8 Talent Summit on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Group Managing Director, Creditville, Richard Rotoye.
Group Managing Director, Creditville, Richard Rotoye.

Themed 'Future of Jobs: The implications and role of people, businesses, and governments', the summit brought together prominent corporate leaders to discuss the talent revolution in Africa.

Recommended articles

The high-powered discussion explored how young minds can effectively leverage the new digital world potentials and further expand Africa's socio-economic development and growth.

During a panel session at the Summit, Rotoye emphasized the need for government, leaders, and youths to continuously evolve and reinvent themselves, as today’s work ecosystem is constantly changing.

“There is a need for the government to be very deliberate about digital transformation for young people, especially those who don't have access to a certain level of training, such as public primary and secondary schools in rural areas.

“Our government must develop and tap into potentials by using inclusive systems, such as technology and digital curricula, to compete in the global workforce and it is exciting to see quite a number of emerging opportunities for young Africans that have ushered us into a new socio-economic era.” Rotoye said.

He added that “It is important to prepare our economy to fill the digital skill gap and ensure the new technology is learned so that our young ones can understand the future. As an organization, to put yourself in a better position to take advantage of a stronger economy, you must invest continuously and consistently in upskilling and reskilling your employees, especially with the severe impact of Covid-19.

“There is a need for constant training, on the job mentoring for the employees and as leaders, we must also understand that helping our employees upskill and reskill often lead to higher performance and ROI for the business.

The summit speakers included; Richard Rotoye, the Managing Director of one of Nigeria's most renowned fintech groups, Creditville; Oluwaseun Solanke, VP and CIO, Airtel Nigeria; Wale Olokodana, Director, Microsoft Consulting Services, Middle East & Africa; Lars Johannison, Country Managing Director, Elev8 Nigeria; Emmanuel Abegunde, HRBP East & West Africa, NielsenlQ; Mimshach Obioha, Country Manager, Telesoftas; Obinna Ukonu, Country Digital & Technology Director, Nigerian Bottling Company; Nsikak John, Head, Solutions & Innovations Hub, Nigerian Exchange Group; Yvonne Ige, Chief Commercial Officer, Appzone; Bayo Adesanya, Chief Digital Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc.

----

#FeaturebyCreditville

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Angry man attempts suicide inside banking hall after his money was given to fraudsters (video)

Angry man attempts suicide inside banking hall after his money was given to fraudsters (video)

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate sex more in your relationship

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate sex more in your relationship

5 things guys should never tell their girlfriends

5 things guys should never tell their girlfriends

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Trending

4-day working week, 3-day weekend experiment kicks off in Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has resigned

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Business Insider)

Indian-American Parag Agrawal takes over from Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO

Jack Dorsey (left) says Parag Agrawal (right) was his choice as new CEO

Nigeria Air will create 70,000 jobs – Minister

FG says Nigeria Air will commence operations by April 2022.