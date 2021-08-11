You never have to worry about paying for anything again

ABOUT PAYWITHSPECTA

PayWithSpecta is a payment solution introduced by Sterling Bank, that allows you to make a 100% payment of things you need while only paying for a percentage of it at the same time. When you sign-up with PayWithSpecta, they cover the entire bill for your purchases, subject to your credit limit. This allows you to receive 100% of the payment while you are only debited in monthly instalments. There is almost no other way to describe this than to call it a win-win.

HOW IT WORKS

They offer you a digital spending limit that can be used to make purchases from merchants (in-store and online).

A portion of this digital credit could be converted to cash, which allows you to make purchases from merchants yet to sign up for PayWithSpecta or for your personal needs. They also reward you for every merchant you refer.

Want to sign up for PayWithSpecta? Follow the steps below:

Step 1: Get your spending limit

To get your spending limit, click “Sign Up” on the landing page.

To sign up, you would need to type in your basic information, after that, an OTP will be sent to the phone number attached to your BVN. Next up, log in to your dashboard.

From your dashboard, click “Get your spending limit” and follow the 3 easy steps to get your limit instantly;

Fill in your personal information

Complete your bank information

Provide your account information

To get a spending limit:

You must have a good credit history.

You need 6 months of consistent cash flow (your Bank would charge you for your Bank statement)

All outstanding obligations with financial institutions would be considered.

The maximum spending limit is N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira).

To start utilizing your spending limit:

Login to your dashboard to tokenize the debit card linked to the bank statement submitted for review.

If you are new to Sterling bank, KYC documents (e.g., references, address verification) need to be verified. This usually takes 48 hours to complete.

With your Specta ID, you can make purchases at any of our partner merchants (in-store or online).

30% of the spending limit can be accessed as cash to make purchases from merchants yet to sign up for PayWithSpecta or for your personal needs.

NB: The spending limit is valid for 3 months and can be renewed instantly. Also, when the limit is paid down, you can renew instantly by clicking “Get spending limit” from your dashboard.

Step 2: Get Cash

You can get 30% of the spending limit as cash for your personal needs.

To get cash, click “Get Cash” on the landing page or when you login to your dashboard.

Enter your Specta ID and choose ‘’tenor’’ for repayment to proceed. The tenor range is between 7 to 12 months.

An OTP would be sent to the phone number attached to your BVN. Input the OTP to complete the transaction.

Your account with Sterling would be credited instantly and an offer letter would be sent to your email showing the terms and conditions of the loan.

You can access the loan using our One Bank app for transfers.

Step 3: Shop Away

To shop online:

Simply check out with Specta, enter your Specta ID and choose tenor for repayment to proceed. The tenor range is between 0 to 90days Interest-free and 7 to 12 months with interest.

An OTP would be sent to the phone number attached to your BVN. Input the OTP to complete the transaction.

Your account would be credited and the funds moved instantly to the merchant for the purchase you made.

An offer letter would be sent to your email showing the terms and conditions of the loan.

To shop in-store:

Provide your Specta ID to the agent and choose tenor for repayment to proceed. The tenor range is between 0 to 90days Interest-free and 7 to 12 months with interest.

An OTP would be sent to the phone number attached to your BVN. Provide the OTP to the agent to complete the transaction.

Your account with Sterling would be credited and the funds moved instantly to the merchant for the purchase you made.

An offer letter would be sent to your email showing the terms and conditions of the loan.

REQUIREMENTS

The only requirement is a Sterling bank account, no documents are required, no collateral, no office visit. With PayWithSpecta, anytime or anywhere, you could take care of your immediate personal and business needs.

So, there you go! Simple, fast and efficient. What are you waiting for? Sign in and shop with ease!