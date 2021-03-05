Its main aim to create a community that helps one another within the forums and through compatibility testing.

YBH launches mobile app to provide crowd-counselling, love meter, address learning through trivia and marital compatibility testing

According to the Founder of the company that launched the app, “the release of the app coincides with the decrease level of society and interaction with the year we have had of social distancing. The mental health of people and the need to feel that your problems can be listened to by others in a forum providing crowd–counselling; all while playing a game of trivia is very fulfilling. "

The mobile application, a user friendly and innovative tool for citizens to crowd-counsel just as entrepreneurs are crowdfunding, she joked as she described the application. This app goes beyond counselling and uses a few questions for a compatibility test with friends, family and spouses to keep users engaged with their community.

The love meter created within the app is specifically for you and your partner to answer hard hitting questions you are afraid to voice out. With the high rate of divorce and the partial breakdown of communication within marriages the love meter uses simple algorithm to give you a score of where your relationship stands. All you have to do is answer the questions honestly!

According to Betty Dyuran (Communications Manager) the app called is YBH, which is available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple Store. The app (www.ybhive.app) has gotten thousands of people to take the compatibility test in its first 2 months of launch and has also received interest from Venture Capitalist in Singapore and the United Kingdom.

