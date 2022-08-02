X-Pression takes safety awareness campaign to universities, launches new product

Because safety is everyone’s responsibility, just as prevention is better than cure. Another theme that played prominently in the X-Pression campus promotion at the Lagos State University Ojo was the “How Safe is Your Hair” campaign through which the X-Pression Team educated the students on the dangers of using flammable hair extensions for their braids. To buttress this point, the team conducted a burning test using samples of braids made with X-Pression hair extension, as well as samples of other brands taken from the braids some of the students were wearing. The result, to everyone’s surprise is that the braids made with X-Pression attachment proved to be fire retardant, as it extinguishes as soon as the flame source is removed from the attachment; while some of the other braid samples from other brands which were taken from the students’ hair proved to be highly inflammable as it caught fire immediate flame is put to it, and kept burning even after the flame source have been removed. The surprise looks on the faces of the students goes to show how ignorant most people are about the quality of the braid attachments they buy.