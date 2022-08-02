RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

X-Pression takes safety awareness campaign to universities, launches new product

It was fun galore at the Lagos State University Ojo main campus when X-Pression visited to promote the new X-Pression Exotic Braid which was recently launched in the market to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the company in the market. The students were given the opportunity of buying this new X-Pression Exotic braid firsthand, and also getting lots of branded gift Items from Kuji, the X-Pression brand mascot who was there to play games and dole out gifts to the students in general.

The fun apart, the X-Pression Team have even more important information to share with the students – that of safety consciousness.

Because safety is everyone’s responsibility, just as prevention is better than cure. Another theme that played prominently in the X-Pression campus promotion at the Lagos State University Ojo was the “How Safe is Your Hair” campaign through which the X-Pression Team educated the students on the dangers of using flammable hair extensions for their braids. To buttress this point, the team conducted a burning test using samples of braids made with X-Pression hair extension, as well as samples of other brands taken from the braids some of the students were wearing. The result, to everyone’s surprise is that the braids made with X-Pression attachment proved to be fire retardant, as it extinguishes as soon as the flame source is removed from the attachment; while some of the other braid samples from other brands which were taken from the students’ hair proved to be highly inflammable as it caught fire immediate flame is put to it, and kept burning even after the flame source have been removed. The surprise looks on the faces of the students goes to show how ignorant most people are about the quality of the braid attachments they buy.

The company also educated the students on how to easily identify original X-Pression braids from fake. This is through the use of the HIDDEN TAG App which the company developed to checkmate the activities of fakers who over the years have tried to bring the X-Pression brand name to disrepute by selling adulterated and harmful braid extension to unsuspecting consumers in the guise of selling original X-Pression products.

With the HIDDEN TAG App, all you need do is follow these simple steps to identify your favorite X-Pression braid before you purchase.

Step 1. Go to PLAY STORE on your phone and Download HIDDEN TAG App.

Step 2. Open your HIDDEN TAG App

Step 3. Scan the HIDDEN TAG sticker on the X-Pression braid you wish to buy

Step 4. View product authentication reply message.

Step 5. Buy your original X-Pression Braid.

It’s that simple.

