ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

With right CBN policies, naira can appreciate below ₦1,200/$ – Rewane

Nurudeen Shotayo

The renowned economist strongly believes the naira can sustain the current gains against the dollar if the CBN gets its acts right.

Bismarck Rewane is a member of President Buhari's Economic Advisory Council (ThisDay)
Bismarck Rewane is a member of President Buhari's Economic Advisory Council (ThisDay)

Recommended articles

During the week, the naira went on a stellar run, gaining over ₦500 on the dollar. This development marked a significant leap for the nation's currency, which went on a spiral downfall following reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

While various factors have been attributed to the positive run, many citizens remain unconvinced about sustainability and have expressed their worries accordingly.

But Rewane has looked on the bright side and identified measures to help the naira gain more strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today programme during the week, the foremost economist said with the right policies and implementation by the CBN, the naira will continue to grow in leaps and bounds.

He said, "The truth is that it’s sustainable as long as you do a number of things and I was going to go come to that. The first is that interest rates have been increased therefore the propensity to save has increased and the propensity to consume has actually reduced. People are consuming less and actually saving more if they are saving.

"The government itself is consuming less and actually saving. You heard that there’s a ban on travel. For the optics of it, at the same time there’s a lot of waste in government, there’s a lot of leakages in government, there’s a lot of mismanagement of things but these are early days."

Rewane said even though projections have shown that the naira could get to ₦1,200, his company's analysis showed that it could even do better.

"The fact that you have moved from N1,915 to ₦1,475 and Goldman Sachs’ Standard Chart is saying that it will get to ₦1,200. Our own analysis shows that it could even do better as long as you do those things: one, you refinance your existing debt, you take care of the ways and means and you do not need these kinds of distractions like what’s happening in Delta State; those kind of conflicts and misunderstandings and insurgency which will disrupt the oil pipelines and reduce our oil cash flow is what we don’t need at all," the renowned economist said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

With right CBN policies, naira can appreciate below ₦1,200/$ – Rewane

With right CBN policies, naira can appreciate below ₦1,200/$ – Rewane

Naira maintains good run, appreciates by 1.5% against dollar

Naira maintains good run, appreciates by 1.5% against dollar

Nigeria’s public debt reached ₦97trn in December 2023 – DMO

Nigeria’s public debt reached ₦97trn in December 2023 – DMO

7 Nigerian banks with increased e-banking income

7 Nigerian banks with increased e-banking income

10 African countries with the highest number of X (Twitter) users in 2024

10 African countries with the highest number of X (Twitter) users in 2024

Nigerian creators can monetise their content on Instagram starting in June

Nigerian creators can monetise their content on Instagram starting in June

Best 5 Bitcoin Casinos: Top new crypto casinos reviewed in 2024

Best 5 Bitcoin Casinos: Top new crypto casinos reviewed in 2024

Kerosene price rises to ₦1,340 per litre in February 2024

Kerosene price rises to ₦1,340 per litre in February 2024

Exclusive First Sales Offer: Infinix announces NOTE 40 Series launch in Nigeria

Exclusive First Sales Offer: Infinix announces NOTE 40 Series launch in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

Business of Photography Conference 2024: Culture exchange, art of business

Business of Photography Conference 2024: Culture exchange, art of business

Naira appreciates by 4.6% as CBN clears $7bn forex backlog [NaijaTimes]

Naira appreciates by 4.6% as CBN clears $7bn forex backlog

Kerosene price rises to ₦1,340 per litre in February 2024 [Storemasta Blog]

Kerosene price rises to ₦1,340 per litre in February 2024