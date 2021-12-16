What’s the deal with cryptocurrency?

Crypto or Cryptocurrency is a collection of binary data which is designed to work as a digital currency that uses strong cryptography to secure transactions carried out online. Now let’s break this down shall we; Crypto is a virtual currency that uses coded messages to communicate with the recipient to make online transactions secure and easy to use. Also, the first type of Crypto was created in 2009 and that was Bitcoin and ever since it has subsequently risen and turned a lot of people into millionaires.

Even though we’re not professionals in crypto trading we’ll be dishing out some important terminologies and exciting things to know. Don’t hesitate to sit comfortably and enjoy your ride through the journey in the world of Crypto.

Types of Cryptocurrency.

Yeah, it’s not just Bitcoin, there are other fast-rising cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and so much more. These digital currencies are enough proof to make you start trading immediately as there is a wide range to choose from. Though, the price fluctuations are absolutely different for each coin. It’s very budget-friendly as there are coins that you can purchase for as low as 88.36 NGN which is the Dogecoin.

Wallets.

Cryptocurrency deals and trades with wallets. Wallets are digital apps that allow cryptocurrency users to store and make transactions with their digital assets. To start trading crypto today, you need to decide on what wallet you want to use, then you download it on your gadget, from there you begin investing.