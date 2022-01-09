RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Ways to protect your money from inflation

Authors:

James Olaitan

Inflation is a sneaky thief.

Ways to protect your money from inflation
Ways to protect your money from inflation

It can silently steal your hard-earned money without you even noticing. Over time, the value of paper money decreases as prices for goods and services increase. This can mean that your savings won't go as far as you thought they would. But if you're prepared, you can protect your cash from its clutches. Below are some proven ways to help protect your money from inflation.

Recommended articles
  1. Invest in stocks

Despite the general lack of faith in stocks, n. This is because the primary concept of business success is that businesses would sell their products at higher prices, resulting in higher revenues, earnings, and, eventually, stock prices.

Companies that increase their prices naturally during inflationary periods are the best stocks to hold.

2.Consider investing in commodities.

Another way to prevent inflation from eating into your cash is by investing in commodities. Commodities are basic goods that are used in the production of other goods and services. They include items like grains, oil, and metals.

When you invest in commodities, you're buying into a physical asset that will always be in demand. As a result, the value of commodities doesn't drop when a currency becomes less valuable.

3.Invest in real estate

It's also a brilliant idea to invest in real estate, especially if you plan on keeping the properties long-term. As housing prices go up over time, so do rent and interest rates for mortgages. Inflation can even help to increase the value of the real estate.

4.Store your money in a physical form

Storing your cash in a physical form, like gold or silver coins, is another way to protect it from inflation. These items have been used as currency for centuries and are considered valuable because they are rare.

The downside is that you'll need to find somewhere safe to store your coins.

5.Keep your money in a checking or savings account.

A final way to protect your money from inflation is to keep it in a checking or savings account. Banks often increase their interest rates during times of high inflation, so you'll get a return on your money.

This article has given you several options for protecting your money from inflation. However, it is crucial to understand what kind of investor you are before you invest to avoid losing the money you are trying to protect. For example, an emotional type of person should not use stocks because they might be unable to withstand the swings when the stock market has a downturn.

Authors:

James Olaitan James Olaitan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zazuu defies the laws of packaging, logic and industry standard

Zazuu defies the laws of packaging, logic and industry standard

AFCON 2021: 10 most expensive players in Cameroon

AFCON 2021: 10 most expensive players in Cameroon

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

7 common things that shouldn't be found in your bedroom

7 common things that shouldn't be found in your bedroom

Dr Dre to pay to ex-wife Nicole Young N57B in divorce settlement

Dr Dre to pay to ex-wife Nicole Young N57B in divorce settlement

Burna Boy quashes beef with Davido

Burna Boy quashes beef with Davido

Women Talk Sex: The best 7 stories of 2021

Women Talk Sex: The best 7 stories of 2021

Man cries bitterly while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed (video)

Man cries bitterly while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed (video)

Nigel Gaisie invites infamous niece and family home for live Facebook conversation (WATCH)

Nigel Gaisie invites infamous niece and family home for live Facebook conversation (WATCH)

Trending

Top 10 richest people in the world and their net worth

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Ghanaians roast MTN over new increased data charges for Fibre broadband, TurboNet customers

Ghanaians roast MTN over new increased data charges

6 side businesses you can start without quitting your full-time job this 2022

6 side businesses you can start without quitting your full-time job this 2022

FIRS collects N6.4 trillion as taxes in 2021- Nami

FIRS Chairman, Mr Muhammad Nami. [Twitter/@MMNami_]