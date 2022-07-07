Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund's SJF Repertoire Fund announces grantees in Africa

On behalf of the WMG/ BFF SJF, Warner Music South Africa has announced its first set of SJF Repertoire Fund grantee partners for Sub-Saharan Africa, which include organizations across Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

“In the inaugural cycle of SJF Repertoire Fund in Sub-Saharan Africa, we were very deliberate in finding organizations not only reflective of the focus pillars but also across various countries to reflect the diversity of the continent,” says Temi Adeniji, Managing Director, Warner Music South Africa / SVP, Sub-Saharan Africa Strategy and SVP, Special Projects at WMG and also a Vice President of the WMG/BFF SJF.

Among the Nigerian grantees are The Sarz Academy (an NGO founded by Osabuohien Osaretin – aka Sarz – to help creatives thrive in the entertainment business, especially emerging producers and songwriters), Rele Arts Foundation (the non-profit initiative for Rele Gallery that aims to engage and drive both the practice and reception of contemporary art in Nigeria, while exploring the role of art as a tool for social change and positive impact) and AgroEknor Farmers Education & Empowerment Program (the non-profit arm of AgroEknor established to support the development in the smallholder farmers’ communities in Northern Nigeria by providing smallholder farmers with education, land, access to capital and transaction support in order to reduce the barrier to entry for building sustainable small-scale farm enterprises).

Opeyemi Iredumare, a Founding Trustee at The Sarz Academy Foundation expressed his gratitude for the grant: “We are happy to have received this grant from the Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund’s SJF Repertoire Fund to advance our investment in developing creatives in Africa, especially to support in building an enabling environment that creates opportunities and access for Nigerian producers and artists. The grant will also allow us to further our goal of investment in people as a path to developing the Nigerian music industry through education and empowerment.”

“Support from the SJF Repertoire Fund will go towards bringing the eighth edition of the Young Contemporaries Program – created by the Rele Arts Foundation (RAF) in 2016 to support emerging artists working on the African continent, facilitating critical discourse, and situating contemporary African art practices in a broader, international context – to life,” says Adenrele Sonariwo, Director and Founder of the Rele Arts Foundation.

Timi Oke, CEO of AgroEknor, an impact-driven agribusiness, added: “Funds from this grant program will be transformative, as we continue to spearhead innovation and educational initiatives that deliver agriculture sustainability and socio-economic development in farmer communities across Nigeria."

Full list of grantees are as follows:

For more information about the Fund, please visit https://www.wmg.com/fund.

---