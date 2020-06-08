Vivian Nwakah, co-founder of Medsaf, a medication marketplace for hospitals and pharmacies, says men have to contribute actively towards putting an end to rape culture.

The recent spate of high-profile rape cases in Nigeria has refueled a national conversation about how sexual crimes have to be dealt with more seriously.

Tech entrepreneur, Kendall Ananyi, was recently forced to step down as CEO of Tizeti, an internet provider, after he was accused of sexually harassing Kelechi Udoagwu, a tech consultant, during a business meeting.

Kelechi Udoagwu has alleged that Ananyi has other sexual harassment victims that have confided in her [She Leads Africa]

Speaking to Pulse Voices, Nwakah said sexual violence is the grossest manifestation of a bigger societal issue - the idea that women do not deserve the same amount of respect as men.

She said it's important to realise that there are degrees to which women can experience anti-women behaviour throughout their careers, from the violation of their personal space to bodily harm.

She said, "A man can only be an advocate for change when they've actually checked their own privilege and taken time to listen to their female colleagues on how they actually are navigating this in their career.

"Because the reality is that every successful business woman has already figured out coping mechanisms and ways to deal with microaggressions, blatant sexism all the way up to bodily harm.

"And I think it's important to understand that those various instances are all tied together through the same type of mentality behind it.

"And when you understand that it is all tied, that if you're sexist, you think of women as less, then it is probably going to be easier to violate a woman."

Nwakah said coming to certain realisations about rape culture is crucial to coming up with solutions that can drive change in the society.

She said men must stop violating their power especially done through the weaponisation of their influential positions to solicit sex from women.

Dozens of protesters marched in Lagos and Abuja last week to demand the declaration of a state of emergency on gender-based violence in the country.

Both chambers of the National Assembly also debated about implementing stiffer penalties for sexual crimes to serve as deterrent.