VBank continues dominance in sports

Pulse Nigeria

Title sponsors of the game, VBank, was present to cheer the players and colour the occasion. For the second season in a row, VBank, Nigeria’s digital banking platform and Banking app of the year 2020, has supported the V Shistsuke Flag Football league.

Pulse Nigeria

For the last one year, the platform, powered by VFD Microfinance bank, has sponsored one sporting event after the other.

Speaking on this, Efeturi Doghudje, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication, VFD Group said, “VFD as a corporate establishment believes in promoting social cohesion in our local environments and that is why sponsoring sporting activities will remain an attraction for us.

Pulse Nigeria

In addition to keeping people fit, team sports like flag football encourage more people to bond either by watching and cheering their favourite teams or by playing in the games.

The Shitsuke league in particular is doing a great job of making flag football more popular in Nigeria and VBank will continue to support innovations.”

Pulse Nigeria

As the Titans cemented a second win that allows them to retain the trophy for another season, individual brilliance was recognized when Odunayo Komolafe and Vivienne John were awarded the Male & Female Most Valuable Player (MVP) plaques respectively for the V Shitsuke Flag Football league Season 5.

Pulse Nigeria

Last April, VBank had partnered with Lagos Country Club to host a 2-week snooker & billiards tournament where winners won a total of six hundred thousand naira in cash.