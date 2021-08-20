The trend of Bitcoin in the music industry!.

Bitcoin was invented in the year 2008 as per the white paper of bitcoin, the white paper of bitcoin stated ample decisive facts regarding. The white paper of bitcoin was updated on the website named bitcoin.org, and the domain of this explicit website was registered in August 2008.

Bitcoin is referred to as an electronic cash system opposed to a peer-to-peer network of nodes, and these nodes are computing entities which are having a copy of blockchain or the public distributed ledger. Bitcoin's foremost purchase was made in the year 2010, and a guy bought two papa john pizzas by paying through bitcoin.

Since then, bitcoin has been both an investment asset and a payment method. Lately, the music industry globally has blazed the trail of investment and acceptance of bitcoin as a payment method, so without wasting any ado, let's have a look.

Music Artists Investing in Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency, which has fascinated millennials to renowned personalities. Bitcoin is just like a trend at the instance as everyone is investing in bitcoin in a mob mentality. Still, bitcoin is exceedingly profitable, so there is no harm in following the mob mentality. There are several music artists who have invested or have expressed their interest in bitcoin. Some of the prominent artists active in the cryptocurrency industry are as follows.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is a professional music artist equipped with an exceeding extent of the fan base. Snoop Dogg hails from the United States of America, and crypto enthusiasts are familiar with the fact that the population of America single-handedly availed a profit of more than $400 billion just from bitcoin, and china arrives at number two in the race.

The fact demonstrates that Snoop Dogg is one of the crypto investors; all the more, he is underlined as the only music artist to sell his album in even bitcoin units. You might be familiar with the fact that space x foundation is accepting Dogecoin as a payment method. Snoop has expressed his interest in the space x foundation as per the robust sources. To sum up, Snoop Dogg is one of the promising artists to be highly active in the cryptocurrency industry.

Kanye West

Kanye West is also a music artist hailing from America, and the genre performed by Kanye West majorly is rap. Kanye West correspondingly is interested in the cryptocurrency industry. Recently Kanye West passed some statements regarding bitcoin publicly on a podcast of Joe Rogan. West stated that bitcoin is the mere key to liberation for the population of America; all the more, he stated that bitcoin is a good thing and there is no doubt in it.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is a music artist and regulator of the popular cryptocurrency named Monaro. She has publicly stated that Monero and another cryptocurrency especially will be accepted as a payment method for her upcoming shows and events; all the more, music fans are also allowed to buy her albums commencing bitcoin. As per her statement, individuals holding Monero will avail additional benefits in contrast to other individuals using fiat currencies for signing in the show.

Sia

Sia is a professional music artist who majored in vocals. Sia has generated popular masterpieces such as cheap thrills, unstoppable, and many more. As per the proficient researchers, sia is a member of a group that consists of several renowned music artists, and the group allows these artists to accept bitcoin as a payment method for the live events, content framework generated by the artists, and many more. The specific cryptocurrency which is underlined by the group is Monero.

Non Fungible Tokens!

Inspired by bitcoin, several industries have generated a revenue-generating model of non-fungible tokens. These tokens are majorly fan engagement tokens to enhance the interaction between fans and music artists.

Several bands and music artists have introduced their fan engagement tokens and crypto-assets; the holders of these fan tokens will avail maximized benefits in the instance there will be any live event and album release as per the robust sources.