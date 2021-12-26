RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

The role of Financial Managers in maintaining records of business expenses

Authors:

Emmanuel Chisom

Finance is the most important part of a business because it is the significant reason and, if not the primary reason, it is one of the reasons you are into business. So, it won't be easy to make a profit if your business doesn’t have a financial manager to make a proper record of your business. This may lead to the running down of a business. The efficient management of these financial resources is essential to be sustainable and viable in the long run.

The role of Financial Managers in maintaining records of business expenses
The role of Financial Managers in maintaining records of business expenses
Recommended articles

One of the primary reasons for a financial manager is that a lack of financial management will undoubtedly fail businesses. Without an expert to manage all expenses and give you the records, you may overestimate revenues and plan for more expenses. It will lead to knowing what to do and being at a loss.

When an accurate record of business expenses is kept, it helps to follow business laws by paying tax at the necessary time. Financial managers are there to help manage your finances. They know and understand the purposes of expenses. The poor financial recording could lead to your business being audited and could land you in unnecessary legal trouble.

In this professional falls the responsibility of ensuring the liquidity of a business, so a financial manager will analyze in detail the market in which his products are positioned, to make strategic decisions that guarantee a constant flow of money, with whatever It is possible to respond to all the monetary responsibilities of the business, as well as to draw up short and medium-term plans.

Having a financial manager for your business will help you know how your business is doing, the progress you are making, and the possible backwardness you are making. A company can assess its financial position by looking at its historical and current liabilities and assets, and other financial documents. A business owner can use this information to gauge how the business is doing and know what to do.

This record helps you as a business owner learn from past mistakes and know when and where to avoid them in the future. Knowing your current financial standing can also help you identify new areas of growth that help you achieve your bottom line.

A good financial manager will help manage the business and develop a good strategy for improving the sales of a business. Once you’ve developed a budget and thoroughly analyzed your data, it should be easier to understand better to develop a strategy to achieve your bottom line.

After knowing your stand, it will help you to understand the right decision to take. It may be employing more staff or supplying products for your business. In every business, the map to strategy is the level of profitability.

Every business has various units to help it function and grow, but the role of a financial manager is ignored. This is the most important unit every business must have from the beginning to aid growth. The finance people decide if a venture is viable and how it can earn revenue to sustain itself. Such a substantial unit needs to have excellent management and success in business.

Authors:

Emmanuel Chisom

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore' - MBGN's Munachi Abii shares disturbing post

'Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore' - MBGN's Munachi Abii shares disturbing post

BREAKING: Dennis, Ndah, Nwakali and 25 others make Super Eagles AFCON2021 squad

BREAKING: Dennis, Ndah, Nwakali and 25 others make Super Eagles AFCON2021 squad

Musa, Ighalo and Super Eagles stars celebrate Christmas [Photos]

Musa, Ighalo and Super Eagles stars celebrate Christmas [Photos]

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers set him ablaze

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers set him ablaze

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

AFCON: Wilfred Ndidi makes Top 10 highest rated African players on FIFA 22

AFCON: Wilfred Ndidi makes Top 10 highest rated African players on FIFA 22

Christmas: Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken

Christmas: Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken

COAS orders release of detained romantic soldier

COAS orders release of detained romantic soldier

Why married people cheating in Lagos is no longer surprising [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why married people cheating in Lagos is no longer surprising [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Trending

Amaechi says Abuja-Kaduna rail service generates N300m monthly

Abuja-Kaduna rail service generates N300m monthly. (Guardian)

FG introduces digital tokens to replace NIN slip - Minister

Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami. [Twitter/@FMoCDENigeria]

Oppo Inno Day: OPPO Nigeria showcases new smart glasses, foldable phone

Oppo Inno Day: OPPO Nigeria showcases new smart glasses, foldable phone

The Unicaf Entrepreneurship Awards celebrate innovation and vision in Nigerian start-ups

L-R: 5th Place Winner, Godswill Nmeakor; 2nd Place Winner, Favour Adeleke;1st Place Winner, Peter Daniel; 3rd Place Winner, Adeyemo Blessing.