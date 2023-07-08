ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTheOwletApp

The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new.
The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new.

Recommended articles

The OwletApp has rolled out significant functional change with distinct interfaces tailored specifically for merchants and buyers’ unique needs and preferences.

Merchants now have access to a dedicated app interface, empowering them with advanced tools and features to manage inventory, order tracking and engaging customers.

On the other hand, buyers can also enjoy a redesigned interface packed with intuitive navigation, personalised recommendations, and simplified purchasing processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

By integrating separate interfaces, The OwletApp ensures both merchants and buyers can maximise the convenience, efficiency, and enjoyment of their marketplace interactions.

E-Commerce transactions is now simplified and safer in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and across Africa for over 10,000 sellers with 500,000 products.

The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new.
The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new. Pulse Nigeria

Led by CEO and founder, Elijah Olusehinde Kolawole, The OwletApp has garnered attention as one of the innovative digital products to watch in the African tech scene. Elijah's journey resonates with many aspiring entrepreneurs who set out to address a problem they personally experienced.

Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, a city plagued by congestion and population growth, he witnessed first-hand the inefficiencies of traditional physical markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun State University Mathematics graduate was motivated to create a commercial shopping experience that eliminates consumer struggles and empowers entrepreneurs.

The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new.
The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new. Pulse Nigeria

Ahead of the relaunch, Elijah said: “We listened to consumer feedback to redesign the OwletApp to become more user friendly than ever before.

"We returned to our drawing board to meticulously break down the most complex of processes into an easier, more intuitive, and personalized platform for anyone with a mobile phone to navigate.”

The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new.
The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new.
The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new. Pulse Nigeria

With the relaunch, The OwletApp seeks to transform the eCommerce industry in Africa by eliminating the inefficiencies of outdated business models and empower business owners to showcase their products to a wider market.

To learn more about The OwletApp, visit www.owletapp.com. To keep up with Owletpay on social media, follow @Owletapp on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

_---_

#FeatureByTheOwletApp

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new

The OwletApp just rolled out a redesign to address complaints - Here's what's new

Insurance company employs 30 talented graduate trainees

Insurance company employs 30 talented graduate trainees

Ex-ICAN President urges Tinubu to replace 67 year-old Audit Act

Ex-ICAN President urges Tinubu to replace 67 year-old Audit Act

CBN encourages youths to venture into entrepreneurship

CBN encourages youths to venture into entrepreneurship

Prudential Zenith grows profit by 18% in 2022

Prudential Zenith grows profit by 18% in 2022

Kenya's food import bill surges, Sh80.2 billion more spent than earned in Q1 2023

Kenya's food import bill surges, Sh80.2 billion more spent than earned in Q1 2023

Arich: Transforming the Ajo system and deepening financial inclusion in Nigeria

Arich: Transforming the Ajo system and deepening financial inclusion in Nigeria

Top 10 African countries with the strongest currency exchange rates in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the strongest currency exchange rates in 2023

'Local production, solution to petroleum products price hike' - IPMAN

'Local production, solution to petroleum products price hike' - IPMAN

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan shilling notes

Kenya shilling plummets as Ugandan banks and traders rush to offload currency

Kenyan shilling notes

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

Africa Development Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

Ugandan Shilling and the USD

Uganda emerges as the top source of diaspora money in Kenya as remittances surge