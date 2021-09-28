The March 8th Initiative announces the winners of its 2021 Business and Health Grants

1. My Big Idea Business Challenge (N100, 000) - 4,100 entries

2. My Business Support Category (N250, 000) – 10,522 entries

3. My Catalyst Support Challenge (N500, 000) -8,334 entries

4. My Bold Innovation Challenge (N1, 000,000)-10,072 entries

The selection process which was done by an independent team of Evaluators drawn from Nigeria and the diaspora analysed the shortlisted entries based on the eligibility criteria and the viability of the business proposals.

Applicants drawn from the 36 States of the country and the FCT with the most innovative business ideas across the four categories have been shortlisted to benefit from the 2021 March 8th Initiative Entrepreneurial Programme. The list of the winners will be published on the March 8th Initiative website on the 1st of October, 2021.

In addition, the March 8th Initiative recognised health workers nationwide who, in an extremely difficult time, continue to exhibit compassion, diligence, hard work and professionalism in carrying out their duties.

The initiative received a total of 1,520 nominations for the Health Grant Reward, and after a thorough evaluation of the nominations, Health workers drawn from across the country have been shortlisted as Beneficiaries of the Health Reward Grant. The list of the Beneficiaries will also be published on the March 8th Initiative website on the 1st of October, 2021.

Similarly, the March 8th Initiative undertook a nationwide Ophthalmological intervention to provide succour in the form of surgeries and other therapeutic care for those suffering from cataract and other eye defects.

This Intervention kicked off with the Southwest and Northwest geopolitical zones. Working with the National Eye Centre and the State Ministries of Health, the March 8th Initiative carried out free Eye Screenings, Treatments and corrective Eye Surgeries for thousands of people suffering from cataract and other eye diseases in the Northwest and Southwest geopolitical zones. The Eye Care train has since moved to other geopolitical zones.

For more information, and to check the list of winners of the Business and Health Reward Grants visit the March 8th Initiative website at www.march8th.ng.

