The importance of foreign investments through second citizenship

One rising trend is to obtain second citizenship by foreign investment. There are many reasons this type of investment is gaining popularity, particularly with the worldwide pandemic and potential for civil unrest in many parts of the globe.

Economic citizenship truly opens up a world of possibilities, especially for high-net-worth investors looking for a better quality of life.

In addition to new business opportunities provided by a second citizenship, a second passport from a politically stable and peaceful country can provide the utmost in security. The global mobility provided by different countries varies greatly - some countries offer visa-free travel to only 40 or 50 countries, whereas others provide access to over 140.

An alternative passport through Grenada Citizenship provides the freedom to travel to 140 countries (including the UK, Schengen, China and Russia) and eliminates the inconvenience of having to send a passport to a foreign embassy or consulate for processing even when a visa is required. Dual citizenship can also allow investors to manage their wealth more effectively through options for tax optimisation in various countries.

Second citizenship can benefit families for generations by opening up access to the best schools in the world, and qualifying them for domestic rather than international tuition fees.

While there are many benefits for the investor, countries also benefit from having foreign investors. By attracting much-needed direct foreign investment, countries can invest in their own domestic projects, such as real estate development, business development and job creation. Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes also attract global talent and knowledge aimed at boosting the economy.

Range Developments, an ultra-luxury resort developer, the largest and most established player in the Caribbean, offers access to second citizenship via its CBI programme on the Caribbean island of Grenada.

By investing US $220,000, plus associated fees in a government-approved real estate project, investors and their families are granted dual citizenship, allowing them to make an investment (suggested minimum amount is US $150,000) in the United States in exchange for residency.

The importance of foreign investments through second citizenship

The flagship project in Grenada is the government-approved projects is Six Senses La Sagesse, expected to be complete by 2022 and slated to feature one hundred luxury rooms and suites, oceanfront villas, spas, shops and watersports’ facilities. Citizenship in Grenada offers access to the USA E2 visa application, allowing investment and residency in the United States, as well as visa exemption for travel to approximately 140 countries. Additionally, no visit or residence is required.

“For the investor looking for security and global mobility for themselves and their families for years to come, this type of investment is a golden opportunity” said Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments.

“Our programme provides expeditious processing of second citizenship, including for parents, grandparents, and unmarried siblings of the investor. After a holding period of five years, the investor is entitled to resell the investment to a subsequent buyer who may also apply for citizenship, while the original investor maintains his or her citizenship in perpetuity.”

Range Developments is the market leading investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean. Range Developments is the only company that has a track record of delivery in the Citizenship by Investment sector with multiple completed projects including the world acclaimed Park Hyatt St Kitts (opened in 2017 – awarded best New Hotel in the Caribbean by CNN) and Kempinski Dominica (opened in 2019 – awarded as the Most Anticipated New Hotel in the Caribbean by Forbes)

Kempinski Dominica

