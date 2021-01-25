The best peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange to buy Bitcoin in Nigeria

Well, the answer to this question is really simple. If you are a crypto newbie and just want to buy BTC to HODL or exchange, then you should go with p2p crypto exchanges.

However, if you are a crypto expert and a day trader who likes to study charts and carry out technical analysis, then you can go with derivative exchanges. This is the short and simple answer!

Crypto enthusiasts, as well as ‘crypto exchangers’, are advised to go for p2p crypto exchanges simply because of their simplicity to operate. Reliable and secure Peer-to-Peer exchanges like Remitano offer users an awesome interface that’s easy to interact with compared to derivative exchanges in which a noob can easily get confused.

In this article, we will discuss the nitty-gritty of p2p crypto exchanges. You can also check out how to make money online ($100 daily with crypto).

The fundamentals of p2p exchanges

Peer-to-Peer (or p2p as popularly known) crypto exchanges are decentralized platforms that give users the opportunity to sell or buy bitcoin without the involvement of an outsider or a third party. These p2p exchanges also give you various alternatives for making payment as the buyer and getting paid as the seller.

Some of the advantages of using a peer to peer exchange

No intermediaries

As mentioned above, the first advantage of p2p exchanges that you'll get to enjoy over derivative crypto exchanges is the absence of intermediaries. While some cryptocurrency exchange platforms act as intermediaries for traders and then take large service fees off their trades, peer-to-peer exchanges allow traders to sell and buy BTC with no intermediaries and only charge minimal transaction fees. Thus, the lack of intermediaries makes p2p crypto exchanges cheaper to use.

Security

Another advantage of peer to peer exchange is on the aspect of security. You probably might have heard stories of traders who lost millions of dollars due to a breach of the exchange’s security. Well, this is not a myth. It is possible these traders woke up one day and all their assets have been cleared overnight. That's because the third-party controls their private key. But in the case of peer to peer exchange, you're in control of your wallet with no third party control.

Verification

Having known about these advantages doesn't mean you can throw caution to the wind. You have to look out for a verified and trusted peer to peer platform before you provide them with any of your details or before you store your coins in the wallet provided for you after registration. There have been many cases of people who have been duped in the cryptocurrency exchange world and most of them have been as a result of using a fake crypto platforms. After creating an account on these fake platforms, they let you have a reasonable amount of coins in the wallet before denying access to it and boom all your assets are gone.

How amazing would it be if you can eliminate middlemen and avoid unnecessary fees when you choose to buy bitcoin? The fear of data breaches has always been some traders’ concerns! Well, Don’t despair! To make your crypto journey easy, we will list out 3 p2p crypto exchanges you should consider. The next few paragraphs explain the exchange where you'll get to enjoy peer to peer trading without all these worries.

The best peer to peer cryptocurrency exchanges you can use in Nigeria

There are several great p2p crypto exchanges. Let’s talk about the top three of these exchanges.

Remitano

The best peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange to buy Bitcoin in Nigeria

One of the best peer to peer cryptocurrency exchange platforms you'll find in Nigeria is Remitano. This crypto exchange platform is the leading p2p exchange in the world as it provides the fastest, safest, and most easy to use interface. A crypto newbie can simply go to the Remitano website and understand how to buy and sell bitcoin within minutes.

Remitano also charges one of the lowest transaction fees in the crypto world and transactions are completed within minutes. Besides the regular p2p feature, Remitano has also implemented some amazing features such as

The Naira wallet - for instant conversion of Bitcoin to Naira, to store your funds if you don’t want the banks to eat into it.

The crypto swap feature - where you can swap from one crypto to another within seconds. For instance, BTC to ETH, USDT to LTC…

The Remitano Invest feature - allows you to carry out short term investments and make some quick money. Some specific cryptocurrencies with great expectancy have been selected for users to invest. This Invest feature also features ‘margin 2X’ that’ll allow investors to double their profit without spending more.

Cash-out Internationally - allows Nigerians to send and receive money to their friends and family in other countries without having to go to the bank or western union or MoneyGram. The best part is that you can send the money and the receiver will get it within seconds.

The Remitano Forum - where you can have all crypto-related discussions and also learn about blockchain, cryptocurrency as well as happenings in the crypto world.

The Remitano Mission - where you can get quick digital jobs to do and earn money in USDT without having to leave the comfort of your home.

There are so many other amazing features on Remitano. Simply click Remitano to get a first-hand experience of these amazing features.

Binance p2p

Binance peer-to-peer is built on the Binance exchange platform. Binance p2p brings buyers and sellers together for trade. If you want to buy bitcoin in Nigeria, you can find Nigerian sellers willing to sell the specific amount of bitcoin you want to buy. The p2p acts as an intermediary that will make sure that both parties meet their terms of the trade.

Sellers on Binance P2P offer some of the best rates for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and it is available in Nigeria and numerous countries around the world.

This P2P stands out among other peer-to-peer platforms like Paxful and LocalBitcoin is that Binance charges zero trading fees. It also supports a wider range of crypto assets than the other p2p exchanges.

Local coin swap

This is another peer to peer platform where you can buy bitcoin, ethereum, and many other cryptocurrencies using over 250 plus payment methods for trading. Local coin swap allows you to start trading without having to verify your ID.

Conclusion

Bottom line, there are several ways to buy and sell bitcoin in Nigeria. If you’re not into crypto day trading and just want to buy and HODL Bitcoin or just carry out small Bitcoin exchanging tasks, then p2p exchanges are the best platforms for you. On these platforms, you will not have to deal with unnecessary charts and confusing interfaces most derivative platforms possess. Check out the leading p2p exchange in Nigeria, Remitano where you can exchange BTC, ETH, and other cryptocurrencies. Remitano is popular for its fast and secure trading services which is why it is preferred by most Nigerian crypto traders.

*This is a featured post.