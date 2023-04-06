The sports category has moved to a new website.
TECNO's Phantom V Fold launch: An unforgettable experience with celebrities and tech influencers

The event was a dazzling display of innovation, with attendees allowed to explore the PHANTOM V Fold's capabilities first-hand and revel in its magnificence.

Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, shall forever be etched in the memory of all present, as TECNO introduced their latest flagship device, the PHANTOM V Fold, at The Library, amidst a spectacle filled with interactive experiences that offered attendees a glimpse into the soul of the device, without having to rely on second-hand accounts.

The PHANTOM V Fold launch was a momentous occasion, attended by the entertainment industry's elite and other notable personalities from various fields like Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo (KCee), Linda Ikeji, Bolanle Ninalowo amongst others were present.

TECNO spared no expense in ensuring the launch was an unforgettable experience, teeming with innumerable firsts.

TECNO's PHANTOM V Fold is a groundbreaking foldable device that folds from left to right and is their first foldable device. In addition, the PHANTOM V Fold boasts a generous 6.42-inch AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 1080x2550px and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Once you unfold the device, you'll be greeted by a stunningly expansive 7.85-inch primary display perfect for immersive gaming and productivity. The Phantom V Fold's large battery can keep you powered up for hours. This revolutionary device will make waves in the world of mobile technology.

To give all attendees a great experience, the classic event was hosted by Bovi. He provided class-act entertainment for all who attended as he steered the event through the different parts. All of these led the audience through a journey that culminated in unfolding the PHANTOM V Fold.

The brands Marketing Manager, Attai Oguche, took the audience through the essentials of the new device, and one thing that caught the attention of the fact that the new PHANTOM V Fold can be folded about 200,000 times, and there will be no crease, unlike the other devices in the same category.

After an indeed alluring event, top dignitaries from the Brand and invited celebrities and tech influencers all posed for photographs with the extraordinary device of the PHANTOM V Fold, showing that indeed TECNO stops at nothing to make the best devices that will undoubtedly make their customers become the best version of themselves.

_----_

