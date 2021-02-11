Techuncode partners Cedar Stem Hub to host a conversation on youth internship dynamics ahead of EHINGBETI 2021

While the main event is scheduled to hold between 16th and 18th of February, Leading technology platform, Techuncode has partnered with the Lagos State Government to organize a series of preparatory Hub activations for interested participants.

According to Techuncode, driving a conversation within smaller tech communities and hubs creates another opportunity for the government to interface with citizens and get solid feedback and opinions on pressing issues.

These recommendations can subsequently form a critical aspect of the government’s response to those issues in time. Hence, the importance of this program.

The hub activation which will be splitted into 8 series doubles as a platform where youths and young adults can address and collaboratively engage key arising matters in the society.

These series will be hosted virtually by different tech communities and hubs across the State, allowing interested persons to join any within close proximity.

Also, the series will feature seasoned speakers from different fields and works of life, who are well-equipped with the right skills to impact the audience significantly.

Themed “21st Century Skills - Closing the Unemployment Gap for Next Generation of Leaders- youth internship dynamics”, this particular series will be hosted virtually by Cedar STEM Hub on Thursday, 11th of February, 2021.

The event will kick at 4pm prompt and will span through 6pm. Click this link to register

Key speakers that will grace the session include Dr Ibilola Amao (Principal Consultant of Lonadek Global Services) and Mrs Blessing O. Okorafor (HR, Business Partner in Lonadek Inc.), both of which will broadly address the subject matter.

Speaking on the need to setup this initiative, Techuncode GM, Arinola Gelor said that "We believe every tech community cluster in Lagos should be engaged towards the Ehingbeti Economic Summit as they form a major stakeholder in the Economic development of Lagos State, so we decided to co- host this Activation event."

Techuncode also believes that the initiative is another way of mobilizing stakeholders within the industry with a greater purpose of achieving collectively, the “Lagos dream.”

Also supported by other corporate entities including Africa Tech Radio (ATR), Teksightedge Ltd., and Beyond Perception; the activation series promises to be an interesting one.

You can as well attend any of the other activation programs slated to be held in other communities or hubs (click this link for full details and schedule).

Also in the meantime, you can follow this link to sign up and reserve a seat at the forthcoming LASG virtual Ehingbeti Economic Summit 2021.

About Cedar STEM Hub

The Cedar STEM and Entrepreneurship Hub is a Networking and Empowerment Centre for young people. Here, Youths are encouraged to develop and incubate their innovations and business ideas so as to help boost the Nigerian economy.

Registered participants who are either STEM or business-inclined are trained on different levels. Thereafter, they proceed to develop their ideas through the various resources, support and infrastructure that the Centre provides.

About Ehingbeti Economic Summit 2021

The annual Lagos State Economic Summit, popularly called EHINGBETI started in 2000. The summit began as an annual event and because of the importance attached to the Summit and its resolutions, it has changed from an annual Summit to a biennial Summit in order to give some time for the State Government to respond to commitments that she made. However, the summit was last held in 2014.

The Summit itself has a rich history and it is of even greater pleasure to note that it has been hosted continuously since the beginning of the millennium in the year 2000, and is now firmly established as a credible forum for the stimulation of economic growth in Lagos State.

Click here to register for the forthcoming event!

