ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Stock market gains marginally by 0.02%

News Agency Of Nigeria

Activities in the equities market of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) on Wednesday recorded a slight positive performance as the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 11.35 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 54,507.66 from 54, 496.31 recorded on Tuesday.

Stock market gains marginally by 0.02%.
Stock market gains marginally by 0.02%.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Also, the market capitalisation gained N6 billion or 0.02 per cent to close at N29.688 trillion as against N29.682 posted at the previous trading.

The upturn was also impacted by gain recorded in stock of Tier-One banks such as FBN Holdings, Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO)

Also, the market breadth measured by market sentiment was flat with 14 gainers relative to 14 losers.

Tripple Gee & Company led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 10 per cent to close at N1.65, per share.

Linkage Assurance followed with 7.14 per cent to close at 45k, while Consolidated Hallmark Insurance grew by 4.62 per cent to close at 68k, per share.

Ikeja Hotel rose by four per cent to close at 37k, while FTN Cocoa Processors appreciated by 3.57 per cent to close at 29k, per share.

On the other hand, Sovereign Trust Insurance and Japaul Gold & Ventures led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 6.967 per cent each to close at 28k, per share, respectively.

National Salt Company followed with 3.57 per cent to close at N10.80, while Chams dropped by 3.45 to close at 28k, per share.

First City Monument Bank shed 3.26 per cent to close at N4.45, per share.

The trade turnover decreased by 23.50 per cent to 134.46 million units, valued at N4.36 billion and exchanged in 2,905 deals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stock market gains marginally by 0.02%

Stock market gains marginally by 0.02%

Naira gains marginally, exchanges at N461.50 to dollar

Naira gains marginally, exchanges at N461.50 to dollar

4G for Everyone: itel & Airtel launch itel A60, 2023's most affordable 4G smartphone

4G for Everyone: itel & Airtel launch itel A60, 2023's most affordable 4G smartphone

Ghana’s inflation dips for the first time since May 2021

Ghana’s inflation dips for the first time since May 2021

Service breakdown: MTN sources blame fibre cut, apologise to customers

Service breakdown: MTN sources blame fibre cut, apologise to customers

Naira slightly loses against dollar, exchanges for N461.67

Naira slightly loses against dollar, exchanges for N461.67

Naira swap: FG, CBN to reveal next step after Supreme court hearing

Naira swap: FG, CBN to reveal next step after Supreme court hearing

Nigeria and Senegal sign MoU on local content in Senegal's oil and gas industry

Nigeria and Senegal sign MoU on local content in Senegal's oil and gas industry

The president of Kenya reveals his ambitious plans to enhance Kenya’s health sector

The president of Kenya reveals his ambitious plans to enhance Kenya’s health sector

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Discovering the Majestic Landscapes of Africa's Top 10 Largest Countries

Discovering Africa: The top 10 largest countries by area

Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji

Big brands like Coke and Unilever are set to face competition from East Africa’s richest man

Forbes Wealthiest People in Africa 2023 Cover

Top 10 wealthiest people in Africa in 2023 according to Forbes

Dangote Sinotruck Factory

High expectations for Dangote Sinotruck as the company boasts a production capacity of 10,000 units per year