Southampton will now be able to pay bonuses to players in Bitcoin

Bitcoin match bonuses will now be paid by Southampton

Bitcoin is going beyond Mainstream, as the Premier League club, Southampton F.C. can now pay player bonuses with Bitcoin by partnering with Coingaming.

A new contract signed with the Coingaming Community, with GBP 7.5 million, allowing club members to pay Bitcoin bonuses annually, Southampton F.C.

The partnership will be a three-year deal, with Coingaming as its main supporter, but Sportsbet.io remains the club’s coaching sponsor.

The partnership is the largest in the history of the club and players earn BTC as a reward for their annual bonus. Bitcoin will push the deal to a higher level due to huge pay for these players, including Danny Ings, who raises $5.35 million per year.

All players from Southampton will receive bitcoin and because the players receive millions, a large amount of BTC is removed from the market and probably held by their players.

CEO Maarja Part of Coingaming Group expressed its delight at the agreement and the results that the premier league outfit shows since Sportsbet.io is also operating by the coin gaming group.

“As a Southampton FC’s major partner for the first season, all hopes have already been met. We were inspired by the club and its fans’ enthusiasm, and it was a simple decision for us to extend for three more years our relationship with the Saints.”

Can this move get us closer to Bitcoin's transfer fees or see other top league clubs invest and keep bitcoin?

The British football team at the Premier League Southampton FC plans to pay its players bonuses in Bitcoin if they meet such objectives over the next three years.

Goals such as qualifying or winning a domestic title for the UEFA Champions League can provide them with enough money in cryptocurrency.

This is because Southampton has sponsored the Coingaming Group, which will be true for the next three seasons and bring the club about £7.5m a year.

This is even the most lucrative agreement in the English club’s history.

Not just the One

Southampton FC may be the first team in the UK to be able to accept Bitcoin, but it has already made payment for other European teams for, crypt exchanges and other crypto companies.

In Spain the first move, which was paid solely Barretoin, was former Real Madrid B strikers David Barralit.

The been Bitcoin Suisse exchange of cryptographs — which have renamed the Bitcoin Arena team center — has been Denmark’s main sponsor.

Football is sponsored most impressively in the largest exchange in Turkey, BtcTurk, which is the national women and men football team sponsor of the world.

Conclusion

Players of Southampton will be able to receive Bitcoin incentives as part of a new sponsorship deal.

Following a period of one year with Sportsbet.io, one of their companies, in 2020/21, the Saints reached a three-year deal with Coingaming Group. The shirts were placed on their shirts.

The partnership is estimated to be worth 7.5 million pounds a year, making it the most profitable sponsoring agreement in the history of the Club.