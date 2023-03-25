Soft opening of the GAC G-Style showroom & pre-sale unveiling of the all-new GS8 in Abuja

GAC Motor Nigeria, the premier automobile manufacturer in Nigeria, made history on the 21st of March 2023 with the grand soft opening of its Abuja G-Style Showroom. Excitement and anticipation filled the air as car enthusiasts and industry leaders eagerly awaited the much-anticipated presale launch of the All-New GS8.

At exactly 10 am, the doors of the state-of-the-art showroom located at Plot 796 Ahmadu Bello Way, Garki 2, FCT Abuja, swung open, welcoming guests to an unforgettable experience. The sleek and modern design of the showroom provided the perfect backdrop for the stunning All-New GS8, which was proudly on display for all to see.

Chief Diana Chen, The Choice International Group, the parent company of CIG Motors (sole distributor of GAC Motor vehicles in Nigeria) stated that: “the Abuja G-Style Showroom promises to be a unique experience for automobile enthusiasts in Nigeria, showcasing the latest and greatest from GAC Motor. The showroom will be a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, creativity, and innovation”.

The G-Style Experience at the showroom is designed to provide visitors with a unique experience, focusing on art infusion, a green environment, and technology.

Guests were treated to a luxurious and immersive experience that left a lasting impression. From the moment they stepped into the showroom, they were transported into a world of elegance, sophistication, and innovation.

The expertly trained sales team was on hand to provide guests with personalized tours, answering questions and highlighting the unique features of the All-New GS8.

The showroom features works from Mr. Chinedu Onuigbo, a top Nigerian artist whose works are displayed within the showroom. Visitors will also experience the beautiful and unique creations of Ms Daulat Abubakar Yaradua, the CEO of Furayya, a botanical architect and florist, whose green environment and contemporary land space plates & flowers company focuses on creating an Africa-centric experience for a bespoke environment like the GAC Motor Showroom.

The presale launch of the All-New GS8 was a resounding success, with guests placing their orders on the spot. The combination of cutting-edge technology, unparalleled comfort, and sleek design made it an irresistible choice for car enthusiasts and families alike. With the All-New GS8, GAC Motor Nigeria has once again set the standard for excellence in the Nigerian automobile industry.

As the event came to a close, guests left with a sense of excitement and anticipation, eagerly looking forward to the day when they would get behind the wheel of the All-New GS8. GAC Motor Nigeria's Abuja G-Style Showroom has undoubtedly set a new standard for luxury, innovation, and the customer experience in the Nigerian automobile industry.

The All-New GS8, the latest addition to GAC Motor's impressive lineup of vehicles, was available for presale at the showroom. With its sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched performance, the GS8 is set to take the automobile industry by storm.

Speaking on the brand new GS8 SUV, Mr Jubril Arogundade, General Manager Commercial, CIG Motors, said the vehicle was made for Nigerian roads. “The brand new GS8 is a premium SUV that was created with the intent of meeting the high-luxury requirements of business leaders on a budget.

"With its luxurious cabin space covered in Alcantara and leather of the highest quality, geometric facet design, roaring Euro 6 engine power, and diversified luxury interior and exterior upgrade, the car is sure to take your breath away”, he added.

GAC Motor Nigeria is positioning itself as a key player in Nigeria's automobile industry partnering with Lagos State for the Ogba factory & LagRide taxi initiative, and various State Governments across the nation, including Jigawa, Gombe, Nasarawa, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Delta, Edo, and Benue, to bring the best of Nigeria to the showroom.

GAC Motor Nigeria is also proud to be the Official Automobile Partner of the Nigeria Football Federation. This partnership is a ground-breaking relationship that highlights our commitment to supporting the growth and development of football in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event which was attended by Super Eagles star players Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Kenneth Omeruo and Alex Iwobi, Super Eagles Coach, José Santos Peseiro, the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau thanked the motor company for supporting Nigerian football teams.

GAC Motor Nigeria has also sponsored various events in the past, including the Lagos City Marathon, Asaba Marathon, AMVCA, and The Voice Nigeria. These sponsorships are part of our effort to support and contribute to the creative industry in Nigeria.

The soft opening of the Abuja G-Style Showroom and the presale launch of the All-New GS8 was an exceptional experience for customers, partners, and stakeholders in the automobile industry. It was an exciting opportunity to experience the future of the automobile industry in Nigeria.

GAC Motor Nigeria is committed to building and developing the future of the automobile industry in Nigeria and believes that collaboration with the Federal Government is key to achieving this goal.

