Signal Alliance Limited celebrates its silver jubilee, transitions into holding company with new identity

The company has grown into a technology powerhouse and is now better positioned for the future. Signal Alliance announced its plans at the event, of its transformation into a holding company, Signal Alliance Technology Holdings (SATH).

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at the event, the Executive Vice Chairman of SATH, Collins Onuegbu said ‘‘As a future ready technology company, we have also diversified within the IT industry into few companies in line with our vision. On this note, I am pleased to also announce to you that Signal Alliance is transitioning into a Holding Company made up of 3 subsidiaries, CloudSA, Signal Alliance Consulting and Sasware. And several affiliate companies’’

He reinstated that Signal Alliance Technology Holding (SATH) values greatly the trust of customers, shareholders and the public and remains committed to defending the enviable reputation the company enjoys because of past and ongoing confidence of stakeholders.

All companies under the umbrella of SATH will continue to ride on the core values of Signal Alliance and will strive to provide cutting edge service to customers while driving innovation in the Nigerian technology industry.

The new holding company will continue to expand its portfolio of companies while expanding internationally to take advantage of growing technology market in Africa.

About Signal Alliance Technology Holding

Signal Alliance Technology Holding is a leading technology group with subsidiaries and affiliates companies in Technology Consulting, Cloud Services and Early-stage Tech Investing. Signal Alliance Technology Holding subsidiaries serve enterprise organizations in Nigeria and West Africa in areas like enterprise technology services, IT Infrastructure and service management, Data and AI, CyberSecurity, Managed/Outsourced Services, Enterprises Software Services and Application Development. Its Seed investment company, Sasware invests in technology and technology enabled early-stage companies and boast a growing portfolio that includes ventures in FinTech, Health Tech, Enterprise tech and Services.