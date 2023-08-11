SBC unveils Oreoluwa Agunbiade as 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship winner.

This scholarship program, designed to inspire and empower young Nigerian talents onto the global stage, underscores SBC's unwavering commitment to fostering excellence and leadership in the nation's youth.

Each year, the Seven-Up Bottling Company bestows a fully funded MBA scholarship upon a Nigerian youth who has gained admission to the distinguished Harvard Business School (HBS) in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, yet lacks the financial means to pursue the MBA program.

In an exciting appreciation of talent and excellence, Oreoluwa Agunbiade was unveiled as the 13th winner of the 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship at a ceremony event held at SBC’s head office in Ijora, Lagos.

In an address, the Managing Director of SBC, Ziad Maalouf, highlighted that SBC is profoundly committed to cultivating a future generation of leaders who will steer Nigeria to new heights, saying that Oreoluwa embodies the spirit of tenacity which the 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship Program is about.

“SBC believes in excellence, diversity, and inclusion, we extend a warm embrace to Oreoluwa Agunbiade, welcoming her into the 7UP Harvard Business School community. We are resolutely confident that she will continue the legacy of unwavering dedication and brilliance, which has illuminated the path of preceding recipients of this esteemed scholarship within one of the world's most revered business institutions.

"As a brand with a vision, we believe in empowering individuals to embrace their aspirations and drive positive change in the country. This year’s winner is poised to embark on a remarkable journey, and we anticipate her contributions to significantly enrich our nation's growth."

Ziad Maalouf noted that the decision to award Oreoluwa Agunbiade the scholarship was undeniably influenced by her ongoing endeavours to make a positive impact in her community and that it is SBC’s fervent aspiration that her Harvard experience will serve as a catalyst, propelling her to even greater heights in the pursuit of a more enriched society.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the genesis of the 7Up Harvard Business School Scholarship, Mr. Segun Ogunleye, GM Marketing at SBC, shed light on its origins by noting that it was launched in 2010 by SBC's visionary Chairman, Mr. Faysal El-Khalil, the scholarship emerged as a tribute to the company's 50th Anniversary.

Mr Norden averred that 7Up HBSS embodies Mr. El-Khalil's fervent mission to elevate and empower a new wave of young Nigerian leaders.

Mr. Ogunleye noted that the 7Up HBS Scholarship has cultivated a vibrant community of young business leaders within Nigeria's political economy, propelling innovation and catalysing transformative shifts across various sectors for the betterment of society.

He said: “He noted that some of the past recipients doing amazing work include Olujimi Williams (2012), Mayowa Kuyoro (2013), Oluwasola Olaniyan (2014), Bankole Makanjuola (2015), Chidozie Ibekwe (2016), Ahmed Alimi (2017), Olunma Izejiobi (2018), Uzoma Anyanwa (2019), Abdul-Rahman Buhari (2020), Desayo Ajisegiri (2021), and Dafi Rogers-Halliday (2022) have also had remarkable achievements which the company is proud of.”

In her speech, Oreoluwa who echoed the sentiments of countless aspiring scholars who have embarked on this transformative journey, said she is so fortunate to have been selected to pursue her studies at Harvard Business School with 100% focus on her academics without being bothered by financial constraints.

"I am deeply honoured to be chosen for this incredible scholarship. It is a platform that propels me toward my ambitions, allowing me to immerse myself fully in my studies and contribute my utmost to society." She said.

The 2023 winner expressed her appreciation to SBC while acknowledging the other aspirants by commending their remarkable dedication and contribution to the competitive spirit that defines the 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship Program.

The 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship announcement event witnessed an assembly of key stakeholders, influential figures within the youth sector, esteemed representatives of the National Youth Corps Service (NYSC), and well-wishers who celebrated the 2023 winner in unison.