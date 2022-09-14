RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Quickteller engages customers through Dubai promo

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByQuickteller: The third edition of the acclaimed biggest musical festival export from Africa, the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest, is back and even bigger.

Quickteller engages customers through Dubai promo
Quickteller engages customers through Dubai promo

Recommended articles

As a consistent headline sponsor of the music fest, Quickteller will be sponsoring 20 lucky winners on an all-expense-paid trip to the city of Dubai for the event scheduled to hold in December.

These lucky winners will be vibing to live tunes delivered by some of Africa's biggest artistes. Also sharing the stage with these acts are top international stars from across the globe, as well as the finalists of the Quickteller Barz and Notes Talent Hunt.

To give Nigerians access to this event which is the rave of the ember season, Quickteller has initiated a promo that started in August and will run through September and October. All you need to do is perform more than three transactions on the Quickteller app.

The lucky winners will be selected via a transparent raffle draw where the 20 winners will emerge. The draw will be conducted at the end of each month from August to October and Nigerians are encouraged to take advantage of this reward program to enjoy the thrilling performances slated to hold in Dubai.

Quickteller engages customers through Dubai promo
Quickteller engages customers through Dubai promo Pulse Nigeria

Quickteller, a payment platform that provides convenient and seamless payment, has consistently headlined the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest for the past three years, as it aligns with the brand's goal of satisfying not only the payments need of Nigerians but addressing their passion points.

Through the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest, Quickteller has continuously elevated African talents, harnessing the growing popularity of melodies from the continent and sharing these tunes with a wider global audience.

What are you waiting for? Download the Quickteller app today and start transacting to be among the 20 lucky winners. And if you already have the app, do not delay in partaking in this mouthwatering offer.

_----_

#FeatureByQuickteller

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Selloffs in tier-one stocks push equity market downward

Selloffs in tier-one stocks push equity market downward

Quickteller engages customers through Dubai promo

Quickteller engages customers through Dubai promo

NEPC leads inter-agency team to UK over Nigerian export rejects

NEPC leads inter-agency team to UK over Nigerian export rejects

First Forex trader to make a million US Dollars at 20 - Habby Forex

First Forex trader to make a million US Dollars at 20 - Habby Forex

Nigeria loses 1 oil rig, drops behind Libya and Angola in oil production

Nigeria loses 1 oil rig, drops behind Libya and Angola in oil production

Elon Musk's Starlink included as NCC approves 38 fresh internet service providers

Elon Musk's Starlink included as NCC approves 38 fresh internet service providers

Lagos listed as one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, and a top five city in Africa

Lagos listed as one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, and a top five city in Africa

5 key takeaways from Barclays' proposed expansion into the African financial sector

5 key takeaways from Barclays' proposed expansion into the African financial sector

Quickteller engages customers through Dubai Promo

Quickteller engages customers through Dubai Promo

Trending

Queen of England in Ghana

11 African countries that gained independence under Queen Elizabeth's Rule

Nigerian naira and US dollar

Here are the 7 worst-performing African currencies in 2022

Uju Anya

Anya’s tweet about the Queen of England exposes the lingering pain of colonialism [BI Africa Editor’s Opinion]

South African gold miners

Top 5 Sub-Saharan African Countries with the richest mineral reserves outside of oil.