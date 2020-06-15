More people have accepted the reality of digital services and even more are becoming open to the ease, convenience, and value afforded to them by digital services and online transactions.

Yet, confusion still lingers in the minds of many consumers as to which companies, dealers, and vendors to trust with their various needs. And it doesn’t help that quite a number of bad/fraudulent actors have infiltrated the space!

So the problem for many in these modern times is not a lack of willingness to use digital services, but rather, skepticism and uncertainty as to who can really be trusted to provide the best value at the least inconvenience.

Enter, Pulse Digital Picks

Pulse Digital Picks is an original series we’ve created with the hope of addressing the afore-mentioned confusion. This will be done by highlighting the very top, trustworthy, and reliable companies across various digital service sectors.

For the next two weeks, we hope to help you establish clarity by providing deep insights into many of the digital sectors you are looking to derive value from.

Pulse will be selecting one digital service provider at a time, from the 10 distinct sectors, on the basis of their reliability and consistency.

The companies will be selected from the following digital services sectors:

Online Banking

Online trading Platforms

Logistics services

Healthcare solutions

E-commerce

Online marketplaces

Online Payment solutions

Food delivery services

Entrepreneurial Competitions

Video-On-Demand

With Pulse Digital Picks 2020, we intend to serve as a guide to everyone seeking to work with certain companies in the digital services sector. And that’s exactly what you can expect!