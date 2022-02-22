Paxful; Bridging the gender gap in Financial inclusion through literacy initiatives

Pulse Nigeria

Knowing the positive economic outcomes of driving financial literacy, Paxful, the global peer-to-peer fintech platform, has committed to investing in initiatives that support financial inclusion and education. Recently, Paxful hosted a “Women and The Future of Finance” event in Ilorin. For one attendee, the event was an opportunity to take her business selling fabrics and customized cloths to the next level. Eager to learn, Ologbonsaiye says, “Women should be financially independent. I saw it as a privilege to build myself and improve my knowledge and business.” And Ologbonsaiye wasn’t alone. Over 100 women registered for the event to learn about global trends in the finance space and the technology needed to advance their skills and careers.

Other notable highlights of the event included a speech on ‘Women inclusion in the tech space for Business and Entrepreneurship’ by Oluwadara Aderoju and a keynote speech by Jean Ng, Vice President of Growth at Paxful. As a woman in tech and a mother of 2, Jean mentions that women have long been disadvantaged when it comes to financial inclusion. She adds, “At Paxful, our mission is to bring financial inclusion to the unbanked and build a fair marketplace that gives equal opportunity. Hosting educational initiatives like ‘Women and the Future of Finance’ provides us with the opportunity to help women overcome traditional financial barriers and put the power back into their own hands.”

Paxful is a global peer-to-peer platform for people to make payments, transactions, and send money by buying and selling Bitcoin as a means of exchange. Founded in 2015 by Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback, Paxful’s mission is to help everyone have equal access to finance no matter who or where they are. More than seven million people use Paxful to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) with nearly 400 different payment methods.

As part of Paxful’s mission to support emerging markets, Ray Youssef set up the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, a U.S.-based registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit dedicated to creating equitable opportunity by providing clean water, access to quality education, sustainable farming, and humanitarian support – all powered by Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. To date, the Foundation has built and repaired 8 schools, 7 solar projects, and over a dozen water and farming systems across the globe.

