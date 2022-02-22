RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Paxful; Bridging the gender gap in Financial inclusion through literacy initiatives

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Financial inclusion is a key component to the economic success of a country. With access to financial services, individuals can feel empowered to make decisions that will improve their quality of life. But still, financial education remains a challenge around the world. According to the S&P Global Financially Literacy Survey, 77% of the global adult population—roughly 3.5 billion people—lack an understanding of basic financial concepts. And for the women of developing countries, the problem is far greater.

Paxful
Paxful

In Africa, approximately 70% of women are financially excluded. Given the large number of female business owners across the continent, the lack of access to financial education among women limits their ability to maximize their full potential. Specifically, in both Nigeria and Ghana, the number of female entrepreneurs exceeds that of men. By bridging the financial gap, women can make better decisions that will not only affect their own livelihood, but that of the overall economy.

Recommended articles
Paxful
Paxful Pulse Nigeria

Knowing the positive economic outcomes of driving financial literacy, Paxful, the global peer-to-peer fintech platform, has committed to investing in initiatives that support financial inclusion and education. Recently, Paxful hosted a “Women and The Future of Finance” event in Ilorin. For one attendee, the event was an opportunity to take her business selling fabrics and customized cloths to the next level. Eager to learn, Ologbonsaiye says, “Women should be financially independent. I saw it as a privilege to build myself and improve my knowledge and business.” And Ologbonsaiye wasn’t alone. Over 100 women registered for the event to learn about global trends in the finance space and the technology needed to advance their skills and careers.

Other notable highlights of the event included a speech on ‘Women inclusion in the tech space for Business and Entrepreneurship’ by Oluwadara Aderoju and a keynote speech by Jean Ng, Vice President of Growth at Paxful. As a woman in tech and a mother of 2, Jean mentions that women have long been disadvantaged when it comes to financial inclusion. She adds, “At Paxful, our mission is to bring financial inclusion to the unbanked and build a fair marketplace that gives equal opportunity. Hosting educational initiatives like ‘Women and the Future of Finance’ provides us with the opportunity to help women overcome traditional financial barriers and put the power back into their own hands.”

About Paxful

Paxful is a global peer-to-peer platform for people to make payments, transactions, and send money by buying and selling Bitcoin as a means of exchange. Founded in 2015 by Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback, Paxful’s mission is to help everyone have equal access to finance no matter who or where they are. More than seven million people use Paxful to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) with nearly 400 different payment methods.

As part of Paxful’s mission to support emerging markets, Ray Youssef set up the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, a U.S.-based registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit dedicated to creating equitable opportunity by providing clean water, access to quality education, sustainable farming, and humanitarian support – all powered by Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. To date, the Foundation has built and repaired 8 schools, 7 solar projects, and over a dozen water and farming systems across the globe.

---

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

G-strings: Here are 3 surprising risks of wearing them regularly

G-strings: Here are 3 surprising risks of wearing them regularly

Pray for us – Armed robbers beg VIP bus passengers after robbing them

Pray for us – Armed robbers beg VIP bus passengers after robbing them

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Tinubu says he’s ready to get dirty over his 2023 ambition

Tinubu says he’s ready to get dirty over his 2023 ambition

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

Trending

Ghana cedi ranked 2nd worst among 15 top-performing currencies in Africa

Ghana cedi

One of Nigeria's biggest and oldest construction companies is diversifying into cashew processing; here's how that is going

Julius Berger has diversified into cashew processing

Tanzania, Uganda, and South Africa are the top African markets for remittance inflows in Kenya

Foreign exchange currencies

Here are the 5 products and services Africa’s most valuable startup Flutterwave launched to support growth for businesses, startups and individuals

Flutterwave's Holiday AD Campaign, stirring up emotions and inspiring new hopes for 2021