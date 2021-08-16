Patricia Technologies celebrates her 4-year anniversary in grand style

The company started operations from a small branch office in Lekki, Lagos on August 16, 2017, with two employees set up to serve less than 80 clients.

Over the past 4 years, Patricia technologies have grown from its 50 client portfolio into a leading cryptocurrency trading company serving over 600,000 clients spaced around Dubai, China, Ghana, and now, Europe. The big move of its headquarters to Europe is indeed something worth celebrating.

Today, the business has evolved from being a mere exchange to a technology conglomerate, introducing more than just crypto, but other lifestyle benefit products like Hank, a Bluetooth device that enables users to find lost items with ease.

Patricia also launched the first-ever bitcoin debit card in Nigeria in March 2020. The Patricia Luxury Bitcoin Card as it was called, enabled Nigerians who had a Patricia account to spend and withdraw bitcoin as cash from their bitcoin wallet easily and to also use bitcoin for everyday expenses at malls, gas stations, online stores, and anywhere that accepts POS payments.

The Patricia mobile app was also launched in 2020, which featured products such as the Airtime2Cash, a service that allowed users to convert credit (excess airtime) from any mobile network to cash. This cash then goes directly into the user's Naira Wallet in the Patricia app. This feature, however, no longer exists on the new Patricia V2 app. It now resides on Glover.

Another service that still exists in the Patricia ecosystem is the Refill service. This is Patricia’s way of giving users more options to spend their bitcoin. The feature enables users to pay bills such as airtime and data subscriptions, CableTV subscription, Utility bills, and school fees with either bitcoin or Naira from the Patricia mobile app.

In an exclusive Black Tie event to celebrate the company’s 4th anniversary, the Founder and CEO, Fejiro Hanu Agbodje had this to say: “Our vision remains the same, to make crypto easy. We will continue to ensure that you are always satisfied, inspired, and excited with all Patricia has to offer to you.”

In an emotional closing remark, the CEO was full of appreciation to the customers. In his words:

“Thank you for evolving with us,

Thank you for being patient with us when we fell short of our promise.

Thank you for inspiring us to do better over the years.

Giving you the best services is what motivates us.

From handling your trades on WhatsApp in 2017 to the multinational doing the most juggernaut Patricia is today.

We say “Thank you!”.

While the company’s services and operations have expanded, her principles have remained the same.. It is with pride that we join them to celebrate their 4-year milestone with their employees, clients, and partners—and we look forward to what the next 4 years holds and more!