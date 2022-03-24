RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Pandar: Trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin just got easier

If you’re looking to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, you’ll need to use a cryptocurrency exchange.

These online services often work similarly to a stockbroker, giving you the tools to buy and sell digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. The best cryptocurrency exchanges make it easy to buy and sell the coins you want with low fees and strong security features.

When choosing the best cryptocurrency exchange for your needs, it’s essential to look at supported currencies, pricing, withdrawal options, and security, which we focused on when writing this article for your best interest.

Excellent Security: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency transactions are difficult to trace. Once you initiate a transaction between wallets, it’s virtually impossible to cancel or get your money back. Due to the decentralized nature of the blockchain, it’s also tough to tell who owns which wallet.

Nevertheless, companies such as Pandar are dedicated to connecting you to a wallet without hassles easily. An unauthorized transaction from your exchange could have gone down the street or to Australia — there’s no way to tell exactly who’s responsible. This somewhat makes cryptocurrency the perfect avenue for criminals, hackers, and scammers. However, all security protocols are checked with the Pandar app, and all risks are reduced by nearly 90%.

Real-Time Price Update: Pandar shows you real-time information on cryptocurrency prices. Any exchange will feature this information, but having an all-around app can also be beneficial. Cryptocurrency markets are moving, and it’s possible to lose a single coin by 25%. Keeping your finger on the pulse of the cryptocurrency market means up-to-date, minute-by-minute information because crypto data becomes obsolete faster than information on stocks or fiat currencies.

Whether you want a comprehensive cryptocurrency trading platform or a simpletracker that lets you know how your favorite coins are doing, look for real-time

data and information. This ensures that you’re not using outdated information to inform your trading and investing decisions.

Overall Efficiency: Pandar aims at constantly improving its user experience by reducing fees, releasing new features, increasing overall efficiencies, simplifying the verification and trading processes, and offering top-notch customer support. The platform’s mobile-first interface is straightforward to figure out and use, making it ideal for first-time traders.

Live Chat and Trading Support: With Pandar, you enjoy an average chat response time of fewer than 46 seconds. One of our favorite features of the Pandar app is their ability to provide assistance and resolve issues immediately.

You can learn more about Pandar through its website, Instagram feed, and Twitter. Feel free to reach out to their customer representatives via email if you have more questions about trading.

Download the mobile app now.

