Our bank, executive team not under fraud investigation, GTCO assures customers

News Agency Of Nigeria

A video, which recently went viral, hurled lots of accusations on the bank’s management and called on relevant authorities to investigate the outfit.

GTCO, in a statement on Friday night, debunked all allegations from the smear media reports, while advising its customers, shareholders and stakeholders to disregard the fake news.

The statement also said that its executive management team was not under any financial or regulatory scrutiny as alleged.

According to the statement, the company is also seeking legal redress as it continues its credible banking and financial services and activities.

“Based on the incessant release of false news reports on GTCO’s business activities, results and its management team, it has become necessary to set the records straight and dispel attempts by certain groups to create a false narrative about the GTCO Brand and its Management.

“The false news articles, which are being sponsored using the media, centre around baseless allegations against the group’s business activities and its executive management.

Being a responsible corporate citizen and a first-class institution, GTCO Plc has taken swift and decisive legal actions against the various sources of these false reports and will continue to use the full extent of the rule of law available to safeguard its reputation.

“We urge all our customers, shareholders and stakeholders to kindly disregard all the allegations being peddled through various media platforms and handles.

“Members of the executive management team will continue to operate in their full capacities as appointed and are not under any financial or regulatory scrutiny as alleged,” the statement said.

